(KRON) — The holiday season is in full swing, and you probably couldn’t walk into a store without hearing a Christmas song — or five. Chances are one of those songs made Spotify’s top holiday tunes this year.

The top song may not come as a surprise: Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Nonetheless, here is the list of the most-streamed holiday tracks globally that Spotify released on Wednesday.

Spotify’s ‘Soundtrack of the Season’

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey “Last Christmas” by Wham! “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” by Brenda Lee “Jingle Bell Rock” by Bobby Helms “Santa Tell Me” by Ariana Grande

Spotify’s ‘Instant Classics’

These are the most-streamed globally for Christmas songs that were released in the past 5 years.

“Merry Christmas” by Ed Sheeran & Elton John “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me” by Ariana Grande & Kelly Clarkson “Christmas Tree Farm” by Taylor Swift “Like It’s Christmas” by The Jonas Brothers “Winter Wonderland — Spotify Singles” by Laufey

Spotify users listen to the most Christmas music on Sundays, the music streaming giant said. Aside from December, holiday music streams in 2023 spiked the most on Sunday, Nov. 26.