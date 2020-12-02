Holiday installation turns trash into light display

An educational non-profit organization in Florida has turned trash into a festive light display to help raise awareness about how the waste people produce affects the world’s oceans.

Footage shared by Beaches Go Green on November 28 shows its beautiful Octopus Garden, a single-use-plastic awareness art installation, at this year’s annual Deck the Chairs event at Seawalk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach.

According to Beaches Go Green, 15,318 single-use plastic beverage bottles were used to make the display’s octopus arms, while a Repreve fabric made from 90% recycled bottles was used for the head, and more than 700 single-use plastic bags were used to create the jellyfish seen in the installation.

