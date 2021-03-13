Krispy Kreme reveals new doughnuts for St. Patrick’s Day

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is going green for St. Patrick’s Day!

Our #doughnut case is filled with a bit 🍩'Luck for St. Patrick's Day! Make sure to get these tasty green treats before they magically disappear! 🍀🌈🎩🦄 #krispykreme



Participating US & CAN shops only. Available 3/11 – 3/17. All flavors and info found – https://t.co/HkYiobhZDp pic.twitter.com/Gwx5glW6yC — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) March 13, 2021

The Luck o’the Doughnut collection consists of four “luck-filled” treats.

Lucky Unicorn – An Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in white icing, and decorated as a magical unicorn.

Lucky Leprechaun – A Cookies and Kreme filled doughnut, dipped in green icing, decorated with stripes and a lucky leprechaun hat.

Lucky Gold Coins – An Original Glazed® doughnut, dipped in white icing and topped with a shamrock sprinkle blend

Lucky Sprinkles – An Original Glazed® doughnut, dipped in green icing and sprinkled with shamrocks

Also, if you wear green on the 16th and 17th of March, you can get a free green O’riginal Glazed doughnut!

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

Here is a list of participating locations!