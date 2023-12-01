SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Let’s Glow SF, which is billed as the “country’s largest holiday projection arts festival,” kicks off on Friday night in downtown San Francisco. The festival which aims to transform SF’s beleaguered downtown into a winter wonderland will run for the first 10 days of December.

The festival will see colorful holiday light projections beamed into the facades of iconic SF buildings at night, including the Ferry Building. The projections utilize high-tech Panasonic projectors and lasers that project “large-scale art concepts.”

Let’s Glow SF 2023 locations

Locations for this year’s projections include:

Ferry Building (1 Ferry Building)

Top of Salesforce Tower (415 Mission Street)

Hobart Building (582 Market Street)

One Bush (1 Bush Street)

Pacific Coast Stock Exchange (301 Pine Street)

Landing at Leidesdorff (565 Commercial Street)

Here are some photos of past Let’s Glow SF events

The 10-day event kicks off Friday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. at the foot of Market Street with the “Countdown to Glow” press conference featuring San Francisco Mayor London Breed. The festival is being hosted by the Downtown SF Partnership.

There will be complimentary hot chocolate, ube hot chocolate, s’mores, ube s’mores and gluten-free chocolate cupcakes from Marley’s Treats. There will also be free Let’s Go SF swag on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Let’s Glow SF Dates and Times

The event gets underway on Dec. 1 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. It will run nightly from Dec. 2 through Dec. 10 from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.