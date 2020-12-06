Mariah Carey saves Christmas with new special on Apple+

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Mariah Carey has officially saved Christmas.

The Christmas Queen teamed up with Apple TV+ for “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” which officially dropped on Friday.

Carey recreated an updaded version of her iconic song “Oh Santa! featuring Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson.

The collab really is a Christmas miracle, considering Grande tweeted Carey back in 2011.

The three singers take you right to Santa’s workshop where you’ll forget about all the awful things that happened in 2020.

Oprah Winfrey even tuned in for the special.

Oprah Winfrey even tuned in for the special.

Oprah is watching my Christmas special!!!!

OPRAH IS WATCHING MY CHRISTMAS SPECIAL!!!

🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄#MariahsMagicalChristmas https://t.co/oFDyeZgyZe — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 5, 2020

Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland and Mykal-Michelle Harris make an appearance, along with Carey’s nine-year-old twins.

Photo: Apple

Last year, Carey’s staple song “All I Want for Christmas” reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

It’s believed to have generated well over $60 million in royalties since its release in 1994.

