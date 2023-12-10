SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The holiday season is in full swing, and that also means the return of a beloved San Francisco tradition that is more than 30 years old.

San Francisco’s Ritz-Carlton opened for Teddy Bear Tea this month — featuring a lively holiday show with elves, a teddy bear gift for the kids, and a keepsake photo you can take home with you.

Guests can also enjoy fragrant teas and desserts. Participants can bring a newly wrapped toy to donate to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital.

“We are here to celebrate and give back to the local community,” said San Francisco Ritz-Carlton banquet manager Syed Manan. “It’s wonderful to see all these kids happy, see them enjoying time with family, friends, and the elves!”

Proceeds from Teddy Bear Tea benefit Children’s Miracle Network and the Make-A-Wish Foundation. You can make reservations for Teddy Bear Tea on the San Francisco Ritz-Carlton website HERE. It’s free for kids under the age of 2.