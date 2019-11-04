Home for the Holidays

Skip to content
KRON4
San Francisco
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
KRONon
Ready 4 School
Exclusive Interviews & Reports
Inside Bay Area Politics
Bay Area Sports Night
People Behaving Badly
KRON4 Documentaries
The Backstory
Bay Area Backroads
News
Bay Area
Your Local Election HQ
California
Kincade Fire
Hillsborough Heiress Murder Trial
Community in Crisis
Surviving The Big One
KRON4 En Español
National
Politics
Washington-DC
World
Entertainment
Strange
Top Stories
California mother who allegedly did drugs while pregnant wanted for murder of unborn baby
Top Stories
Pregnant mom uses AR-15 to kill burglar after home intruders attack family
Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Apple pledges $2.5B for affordable housing
Volunteer steals dog from Berkeley Humane in ‘premeditated attack’
Girl reports parents to abuse hotline for filthy living conditions
Weather
Interactive Radar
Today’s Forecast
Live Cameras
Current Conditions
Earthquakes
Fire Danger
Ski Report
Traffic
Live Traffic Conditions
Live Cameras
Sports
Morning Buzz
Warriors
Raiders
49ers
Sharks
A’s
Giants
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Tickets
Top Stories
Patriots’ loss makes 49ers only undefeated team in NFL
Top Stories
Raiders escape with 31-24 victory over Lions
Touchdown dream come true for Petaluma High senior with Cerebral Palsy
Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Sharks 5-2
Warriors blow lead, lose 93-87 thriller to Hornets
Features
Dine & Dish
CMA Awards
Morning Buzz
Flying Tails
Tech Trends
Border Report Tour
Fleet Week
Web Chats
Teacher of the Week
The Mel Robbins Show
KRON4 Salutes
4 Things You Need To Know
Top Stories
KRON4 Morning Buzz: Is Warriors curse getting worse?
Top Stories
Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Apple pledges $2.5B for affordable housing
KRON4 Morning Buzz: A Steph Curry-style Halloween
Apple warns some iPhone users: Update your phone or lose internet
Dine & Dish: Chase Center
Community
KRON4 Salutes
Women Business Leaders
First Responders of the North Bay Fires
Pride Month
Military Veterans
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Contests
Local Events
Founder’s Day of Caring
Weekly Ads
Watch Live
Live News
Live Events
Video Center
Television Schedule
About Us
Get KRONon
KRON4 News App
Meet the Team
Report It!
Contact Us
Work For Us
Marketplace
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
WATCH KRONON FOR NONSTOP LIVE COVERAGE
Home for the Holidays
Student builds epic holiday display on parents’ house, for charity
Americans reportedly spend nearly $100K in their lifetime when it comes to the holidays
Homemade Latkes to celebrate Hanukkah
Smart holiday shopping with credit cards
4 tips for safe holiday cooking
More Home for the Holidays Headlines
This crockpot pumpkin pecan cake can save oven space
5 tips to dealing with family during the holidays
How to set a budget for holiday spending
Toddler teaches you to make the perfect mint chocolate holiday cookies
PHOTOS: Scared of Santa
Create these adorable New Year’s Eve cupcakes
Keeping your home and property safe this holiday season
Tips for staying healthy through the holidays
Best homemade pie crust recipe
The lump of coals they’ll actually enjoy
Trending Stories
Video of Milpitas High School employee wearing blackface on Halloween goes viral
Pregnant mom uses AR-15 to kill burglar after home intruders attack family
Girl reports parents to abuse hotline for filthy living conditions
California resident’s death linked to ground beef salmonella outbreak
Interactive Map: Kincade Fire evacuation zones, fire perimeter