Kittens adopted from Berkeley shelter will be delivered Christmas Eve by volunteers

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A puuuuuuuurrr-fect present can be delivered to your home on Christmas Eve thanks to a special event, “Santa Paws,” happening at Berkeley Humane society.

Anyone who adopts a kitten this Friday, Saturday, or Sunday can have the kitten delivered as a surprise by one of the society’s hundreds of volunteers.

Berkeley Humane announced its special delivery program recently after it had an influx of young cats needing forever homes. Hundreds have been adopted, but many more remain.

Jeffrey Zerwekh, Berkeley Humane’s executive director, said, “It is really unusual to have the shelter filled with kittens so late in the year but the last few months have been warm, allowing cats to continue to have more kittens.”

Kitten up for adoption

“This time of year is about love and generosity so we wanted to do something special to help find homes for our shelter pets,” Zerwekh said.

People who are interested in finding a feline friend can view and learn more about each kitten that is available for adoption on berkeleyhumane.org

The adoption package includes vaccines, a microchip, spay or neuter, and other treatments. A pet is a lifetime commitment, so counselors will be on-hand to help prospective adopters understand the commitment and make sure they will be ready to be a great pet parent.

WHAT: Santa Paws – Christmas Eve Adoption Deliveries

WHEN: Adopt the weekend before Christmas (Friday 12/20 thru Sunday, 12/22) for delivery on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, 12/24. Open 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

WHY: Save the lives of shelter animals. Help bring kittens home for the holiday.

WHERE: Berkeley Humane, 2700 Ninth Street, Berkeley, Calif., 94710