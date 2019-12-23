Last-minute shopping: Christmas Eve store hours

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – You know you’re a true procrastinator when it’s literally the day before Christmas and you still have to look for more presents!
According to the National Retail Federation’s annual December holiday consumer survey, around 6% of people said they were waiting until Christmas Eve to finalize their shopping lists.
To help you plan your last-minute Christmas shopping, here’s a list of some of the store hours for major departments stores and grocery stores on Christmas Eve.
Remember to check with a location near you to confirm since hours may vary.
Retailers:
Apple: Many stores open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; special store hours are listed at www.apple.com/retail.
Barnes & Noble: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Bass Pro Shops: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Bed Bath & Beyond: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Best Buy: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
BJ’s Wholesale Club: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Bloomingdale’s: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Burlington: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
buybuy Baby: Most stores close at 6 p.m. but opening times vary.
Cabela’s: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Costco: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
CVS: Most stores open regular hours Christmas Eve and Christmas Day; pharmacy hours vary.
Dick’s Sporting Goods: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Dillard’s: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Dollar General: All stores will close at 10 p.m.
Dollar Tree: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
DSW: 8 to 6 p.m.
Five Below: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Fry’s Electronics: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
GameStop: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., though some locations are closing at 6 p.m.
Guitar Center: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Hobby Lobby: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Home Depot: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Home Goods: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Ikea: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
J.C. Penney: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Joann Stores: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Kirkland’s: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Kmart: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Kohl’s: Open through 6 p.m. (Stores have been open 24 hours a day since Friday)
Lowe’s: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Macy’s: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Marshalls: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Michaels: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Microsoft: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Neiman Marcus: Hours vary, but locations will close between 4 to 6 p.m.
Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack: Hours vary and posted at www.nordstrom.com.
Office Depot and OfficeMax: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Old Navy: Hours vary with some stores open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and others from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Petco: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
PetSmart: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
REI: Opening times vary, but stores close at 6 p.m.
Rite-Aid: Hours vary.
Ross: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Saks Fifth Avenue: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sam’s Club: Stores close at 6 p.m.
Sears: Varies.
Shoe Carnival: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sierra Trading Post: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wyoming stores; all others 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Stage Stores: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Staples: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Stein Mart: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Target: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
TJ Maxx: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Ulta: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Walgreens: Most stores open until midnight and open regular hours Christmas Day; pharmacy hours vary.
Walmart: All stores close at 6 p.m. and all locations will be closed Christmas Day.
World Market: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Grocery Stores:
Albertsons: Hours vary greatly, check at www.albertsons.com.
Aldi: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Instacart: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time
Kroger: Varies.
Ralphs: Hours vary but some locations closing 10 p.m.
Safeway: Hours vary.
Shipt: Delivery times are based on retailer store hours.
Sprouts Farmer Market: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Trader Joe’s: All locations close at 6 p.m.
Whole Foods Market: Hours vary, but stores close early.
WinCo Foods: Stores close at 6 p.m.
