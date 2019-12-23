Last-minute shopping: Christmas Eve store hours

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – You know you’re a true procrastinator when it’s literally the day before Christmas and you still have to look for more presents!

According to the National Retail Federation’s annual December holiday consumer survey, around 6% of people said they were waiting until Christmas Eve to finalize their shopping lists.

To help you plan your last-minute Christmas shopping, here’s a list of some of the store hours for major departments stores and grocery stores on Christmas Eve.

Remember to check with a location near you to confirm since hours may vary.

Retailers:

Apple: Many stores open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; special store hours are listed at www.apple.com/retail.

Barnes & Noble: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Best Buy: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

BJ’s Wholesale Club: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bloomingdale’s: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Burlington: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

buybuy Baby: Most stores close at 6 p.m. but opening times vary.

Cabela’s: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Costco: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CVS: Most stores open regular hours Christmas Eve and Christmas Day; pharmacy hours vary.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dillard’s: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dollar General: All stores will close at 10 p.m.

Dollar Tree: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

DSW: 8 to 6 p.m.

Five Below: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fry’s Electronics: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

GameStop: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., though some locations are closing at 6 p.m.

Guitar Center: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hobby Lobby: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Home Depot: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Home Goods: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ikea: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

J.C. Penney: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Joann Stores: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kirkland’s: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kmart: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kohl’s: Open through 6 p.m. (Stores have been open 24 hours a day since Friday)

Lowe’s: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Macy’s: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Marshalls: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Michaels: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Microsoft: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Neiman Marcus: Hours vary, but locations will close between 4 to 6 p.m.

Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack: Hours vary and posted at www.nordstrom.com.

Office Depot and OfficeMax: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Old Navy: Hours vary with some stores open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and others from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Petco: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

PetSmart: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

REI: Opening times vary, but stores close at 6 p.m.

Rite-Aid: Hours vary.

Ross: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saks Fifth Avenue: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sam’s Club: Stores close at 6 p.m.

Sears: Varies.

Shoe Carnival: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sierra Trading Post: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wyoming stores; all others 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Stage Stores: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Staples: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Stein Mart: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Target: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

TJ Maxx: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ulta: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walgreens: Most stores open until midnight and open regular hours Christmas Day; pharmacy hours vary.

Walmart: All stores close at 6 p.m. and all locations will be closed Christmas Day.

World Market: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grocery Stores:

Albertsons: Hours vary greatly, check at www.albertsons.com.

Aldi: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Instacart: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time

Kroger: Varies.

Ralphs: Hours vary but some locations closing 10 p.m.

Safeway: Hours vary.

Shipt: Delivery times are based on retailer store hours.

Sprouts Farmer Market: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Trader Joe’s: All locations close at 6 p.m.

Whole Foods Market: Hours vary, but stores close early.

WinCo Foods: Stores close at 6 p.m.

