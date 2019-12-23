Last-minute shopping: Christmas Eve store hours

Live Now
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – You know you’re a true procrastinator when it’s literally the day before Christmas and you still have to look for more presents!

According to the National Retail Federation’s annual December holiday consumer survey, around 6% of people said they were waiting until Christmas Eve to finalize their shopping lists.

To help you plan your last-minute Christmas shopping, here’s a list of some of the store hours for major departments stores and grocery stores on Christmas Eve.

Remember to check with a location near you to confirm since hours may vary.

Retailers:

AppleMany stores open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; special store hours are listed at www.apple.com/retail.

Barnes & Noble: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Best Buy7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Big Lots7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

BJ’s Wholesale Club8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bloomingdale’s: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Burlington7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

buybuy BabyMost stores close at 6 p.m. but opening times vary.

Cabela’s: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Costco9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CVSMost stores open regular hours Christmas Eve and Christmas Day; pharmacy hours vary.

Dick’s Sporting Goods7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dillard’s8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dollar GeneralAll stores will close at 10 p.m.

Dollar Tree7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

DSW8 to 6 p.m.

Five Below7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fry’s Electronics9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

GameStop8 a.m. to 8 p.m., though some locations are closing at 6 p.m.

Guitar Center8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hobby Lobby9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Home Depot6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Home Goods7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ikea: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

J.C. Penney7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Joann Stores9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kirkland’s10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kmart8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kohl’sOpen through 6 p.m. (Stores have been open 24 hours a day since Friday)

Lowe’s6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Macy’s7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Marshalls7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Michaels7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Microsoft: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Neiman Marcus: Hours vary, but locations will close between 4 to 6 p.m.

Nordstrom and Nordstrom RackHours vary and posted at www.nordstrom.com.

Office Depot and OfficeMax8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Old NavyHours vary with some stores open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and others from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Petco: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

PetSmart8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

REIOpening times vary, but stores close at 6 p.m.

Rite-AidHours vary.

Ross7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saks Fifth Avenue: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sam’s Club: Stores close at 6 p.m.

SearsVaries.

Shoe Carnival8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sierra Trading Post: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wyoming stores; all others 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Stage Stores: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Staples8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Stein Mart8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Target7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

TJ Maxx: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ulta7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WalgreensMost stores open until midnight and open regular hours Christmas Day; pharmacy hours vary.

WalmartAll stores close at 6 p.m. and all locations will be closed Christmas Day.

World Market: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grocery Stores:

Albertsons Hours vary greatly, check at www.albertsons.com

Aldi9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Instacart8 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time

KrogerVaries.

RalphsHours vary but some locations closing 10 p.m.

SafewayHours vary.

Shipt: Delivery times are based on retailer store hours. 

Sprouts Farmer Market: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

Trader Joe’sAll locations close at 6 p.m.

Whole Foods MarketHours vary, but stores close early.

WinCo FoodsStores close at 6 p.m.

