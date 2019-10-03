LIST: Stores open/closed on Thanksgiving Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Thanksgiving is just a day away!
Nearly three dozen stores will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day this year.
According to BestBlackFriday.com, 72% of those surveyed believed stores should stay closed on Thanksgiving so workers can spend time with their families.
The survey also found that 14% planned to shop on Thanksgiving while another 14% said stores should be open, but didn’t plan on shopping.
List of stores that will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day:
- Army and Airforce Exchange Service
- A.C. Moore – (some stores open for Black Friday at 5 a.m.)
- Academy Sports and Outdoors
- Ace Hardware
- Ann Taylor
- Barnes and Noble – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- Bob’s Discount Furniture (open for Black Friday at 9 a.m.)
- BJ’s – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Burlington (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Costco
- Crate & Barrel – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- Guitar Center – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Half-Price Books
- Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- Home Depot (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)
- HomeGoods – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- JO-ANN – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)
- Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)
- Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Neiman Marcus – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- Nordstrom
- Office Depot (open fro Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- Office Max (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- PetSmart
- Pier 1 (open for Black Friday from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.)
- REI (closed on Black Friday)
- Sam’s Club
- Sierra Trading Post – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Staples – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Stein Mart
- The Container Store
- T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- True Value
Stores that will remain open on Thanksgiving Day:
- Best Buy (opens at 5 p.m.)
- Bed Bath and Beyond (first time opening on Thanksgiving Day, opens at 5 p.m.)
- CVS (24-hour locations open)
- Dollar General (opens at 7 a.m.)
- DSW
- JCPenny (opens at 2 p.m.)
- Kmart (opens at 6 a.m.)
- Kohl’s (opens at 5 p.m.)
- Macy’s (opens at 5 p.m.)
- Michaels (opens at 6 p.m.)
- Old Navy (opens at 3 p.m. but varies by mall)
- Rite-Aid (24-hour locations open)
- Sears (opens at 6 p.m.)
- Target (opens at 5 p.m.)
- Walgreens (24-hour locations open)
- Walmart (opens at 6 p.m.)
