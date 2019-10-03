LIST: Stores open/closed on Thanksgiving Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Thanksgiving is just a day away!

Nearly three dozen stores will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day this year.

According to BestBlackFriday.com, 72% of those surveyed believed stores should stay closed on Thanksgiving so workers can spend time with their families.

The survey also found that 14% planned to shop on Thanksgiving while another 14% said stores should be open, but didn’t plan on shopping.

List of stores that will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day:

Army and Airforce Exchange Service

A.C. Moore – (some stores open for Black Friday at 5 a.m.)

Academy Sports and Outdoors

Ace Hardware

Ann Taylor

Barnes and Noble – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Bob’s Discount Furniture (open for Black Friday at 9 a.m.)

BJ’s – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Burlington (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Costco

Crate & Barrel – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Guitar Center – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Half-Price Books

Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Home Depot (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

HomeGoods – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

JO-ANN – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Neiman Marcus – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Nordstrom

Office Depot (open fro Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Office Max (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

PetSmart

Pier 1 (open for Black Friday from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.)

REI (closed on Black Friday)

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Staples – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Stein Mart

The Container Store

T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

True Value

Stores that will remain open on Thanksgiving Day:

Best Buy (opens at 5 p.m.)

Bed Bath and Beyond (first time opening on Thanksgiving Day, opens at 5 p.m.)

CVS (24-hour locations open)

Dollar General (opens at 7 a.m.)

DSW

JCPenny (opens at 2 p.m.)

Kmart (opens at 6 a.m.)

Kohl’s (opens at 5 p.m.)

Macy’s (opens at 5 p.m.)

Michaels (opens at 6 p.m.)

Old Navy (opens at 3 p.m. but varies by mall)

Rite-Aid (24-hour locations open)

Sears (opens at 6 p.m.)

Target (opens at 5 p.m.)

Walgreens (24-hour locations open)

Walmart (opens at 6 p.m.)

