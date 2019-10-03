Live Now
LIST: Stores open/closed on Thanksgiving Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Thanksgiving is just a day away!

Nearly three dozen stores will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day this year.

According to BestBlackFriday.com, 72% of those surveyed believed stores should stay closed on Thanksgiving so workers can spend time with their families.

The survey also found that 14% planned to shop on Thanksgiving while another 14% said stores should be open, but didn’t plan on shopping.

List of stores that will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day:

  • Army and Airforce Exchange Service
  • A.C. Moore – (some stores open for Black Friday at 5 a.m.)
  • Academy Sports and Outdoors
  • Ace Hardware
  • Ann Taylor
  • Barnes and Noble – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
  • Bob’s Discount Furniture (open for Black Friday at 9 a.m.)
  • BJ’s – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
  • Burlington (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
  • Costco
  • Crate & Barrel – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
  • Guitar Center – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
  • Half-Price Books
  • Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
  • Home Depot (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)
  • HomeGoods – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
  • JO-ANN – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)
  • Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)
  • Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
  • Neiman Marcus – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
  • Nordstrom
  • Office Depot (open fro Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
  • Office Max (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
  • Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
  • PetSmart
  • Pier 1 (open for Black Friday from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.)
  • REI (closed on Black Friday)
  • Sam’s Club
  • Sierra Trading Post – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
  • Staples – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
  • Stein Mart
  • The Container Store
  • T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
  • True Value

Stores that will remain open on Thanksgiving Day:

  • Best Buy (opens at 5 p.m.)
  • Bed Bath and Beyond (first time opening on Thanksgiving Day, opens at 5 p.m.)
  • CVS (24-hour locations open)
  • Dollar General (opens at 7 a.m.)
  • DSW
  • JCPenny (opens at 2 p.m.)
  • Kmart (opens at 6 a.m.)
  • Kohl’s (opens at 5 p.m.)
  • Macy’s (opens at 5 p.m.)
  • Michaels (opens at 6 p.m.)
  • Old Navy (opens at 3 p.m. but varies by mall)
  • Rite-Aid (24-hour locations open)
  • Sears (opens at 6 p.m.)
  • Target (opens at 5 p.m.)
  • Walgreens (24-hour locations open)
  • Walmart (opens at 6 p.m.)

