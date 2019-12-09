Skip to content
Instagram
$2M worth of suspected stolen goods recovered in San Francisco
Time Magazine names climate crisis activist Greta Thunberg as Person of the Year
Aaron Rodgers wears cleats to support those affected by California Camp Fire
Muni down due to major flooding in San Francisco
UPS driver who died after truck was hijacked identified as young father
McDonald’s launches clothing line
Bay Area
Weather conditions causing major delays for East Bay BART trains
Police: San Carlos man arrested for hit-and-run after parking spot dispute
Richmond Fire Department looking for donations in annual holiday toy drive
Airport transport company SuperShuttle closing down at the end of the year
Woman accused of hitting Antioch barber with car charged with attempted murder
California
Artist tries 1,000-year time lapse photo of Lake Tahoe
Central Valley dog rescued after her head got stuck in a wheel rim
Winter storm could bring more than a foot of snow to Tahoe this weekend
Newborn survives after being tossed from car in violent crash
Construction on high-speed train between California, Las Vegas could start in 2020
National
80-year-old grandmother to receive college degree
FDA investigating whether diabetes drug Metformin contains probable carcinogen
Airport transport company SuperShuttle closing down at the end of the year
Man bought Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Grease’ jacket for $243,200, gave it back to her
BBB warns of holiday puppy scams after uptick in reports
Sports
Big Game Bound Week 15: Walter Payton Man of the Year Award
Goodell: NFL has ‘moved on’ from Kaepernick
Boughner to debut as Sharks coach vs. Rangers
San Jose Sharks fire coach Peter DeBoer
Strange
$3 million found in barrels of pork in North Carolina
Woman’s naughty Christmas light display turns off neighbors
Teen runaway found ‘camping’ inside Bed, Bath & Beyond
Southern California police officer rescues cat with head stuck in ramen bag
Walmart apologizes for Santa sweater with cocaine
Features
Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Bank of America to pay app users
KRON4 Morning Buzz: Company surprises employees with $10 million bonus
San Francisco aims to rein in tests of tech ideas on streets
Oracle to move annual conference OpenWorld out of San Francisco
KRON4 Morning Buzz: Serena Willams’ smashed racket sells for $20K
Trending Stories
Final full moon of the decade is on 12/12 at 12:12 a.m.
$2M worth of suspected stolen goods recovered in San Francisco
Airport transport company SuperShuttle closing down at the end of the year
Wrongfully convicted Detroit man freed after 32 years
Woman’s naughty Christmas light display turns off neighbors