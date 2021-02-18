Skip to content
KRON4
San Francisco
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
KRONon
Watch Live
KRON4 News streaming live on KRONon
Live Events
Video Center
Television Schedule
News
Bay Area
California
National
Coronavirus
Schools
Wildfires
Inside California Politics
Politics
Black History Month
Surviving The Big One
Border Report Tour
Tech Trends
Mystery Wire
Entertainment
Strange
Flying Tails
Dine & Dish
Yes, We’re Open!
Top Stories
San Rafael man kidnaps, threatens child who doorbell ditched his home
Video
The San Francisco Zoo lends a helping hand in saving Texas sea turtles
Video
California lawmakers reach $6.5 billion deal to open schools
Video
The case for and against reopening schools
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Earthquakes
Traffic
Live Traffic Conditions
Sports
Morning Buzz
Warriors
Raiders
49ers
Sharks
A’s
Giants
The Big Game
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Raiders re-sign DL David Irving
Top Stories
Osaka beats Williams at Australian Open, stopping her Grand Slam title bid
Video
After brief homestand, Sharks go back on road vs. Blues
Sharks beat Ducks 3-2 for 2nd regulation win of season
Ducks hope to answer power-play questions against Sharks
Community
Contests
Local Sponsor Highlights
KRON 4 Salutes
KRON4 Heroes
About Us
KRON4 News App
Report It!
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs Corner
Employer Highlights
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Interactive map tracking California vaccine distribution
Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area
Coronavirus in the Bay Area: Confirmed cases near 400,000
Video
Nativo