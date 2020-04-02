Interactive map tracking global coronavirus outbreak

Researchers at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering have created a live map and dashboard, which allows you to track the global spread of the deadly virus.
The map updates data daily from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the U.S., China, Europe, and other countries.
