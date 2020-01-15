Rose Lavelle, U.S. Women’s Soccer Team turn attention to Olympics

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Last summer, the U.S. women’s soccer team dominated the competition at the World Cup. Now, their attention turns to the Olympics, and their goal to do something no country has done before. And when they get to Tokyo, they will be led by a rising star in the soccer world.

In suburban Cincinnati, Rose Lavelle is a rock star and a role model. Her name is on practically every little girl’s jersey at the soccer camp that bears her name now. The same soccer camp she once attended as a kid herself.

“It’s really cool. I always say it’s cool to be able to give back to the sport the same way it gave to me,” said Lavelle.

Lavelle is just months removed from the star-making turn in the 2019 World Cup, scoring 3 goals, including the final goal scored by the victorious U.S. team.

“Feel like this was kind of a huge turning point for women soccer,” said Lavelle. “I think it’s been great for all the strides that we’ve made on and off the field.”

Lavelle was awarded the Bronze Balll at the World Cup, symbolizing being named the third best player in the entire tournament. And later, named one of the world’s best players in 2019.

“Honestly I feel like I’m just starting to scratch the surface. Obviously we had a really great year as a team and I feel like I got some good experience but I think we kind of have to put that behind us now and move onto the next task at hand,” said Lavelle.

The next task is the Olympics. Four years ago, the U.S. team disappointed, finishing in fifth. But now with the momentum from last year’s World Cup and new young stars like Lavelle eager to make their mark, the belief is that the Americans are primed to make history.

“Obviously everyone has very high expectations for the U.S. and hopefully we get a chance to redeem ourselves but I think the big thing is no one has ever won a World Cup and an Olympic gold in back-to-back years so I think we kind of have our sights set on that,” said Lavelle.