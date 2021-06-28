Steph Curry declines Olympics, Warriors send Green and Kerr as coach

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Steph Curry declined to join the U.S. Olympics Men’s Basketball team, but his teammate Draymond Green is rounding out the 12-member team instead.
The official roster was confirmed Monday, and Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is also participating – as assistant coach on the USA coaching staff, the Warriors said.
Curry is said to have declined the invitation due to offseason commitments, The Associated Press reported last week.
The 33-year-old father of three young kids has been called the greatest shooter in NBA history and is a finalist for ‘Best NBA Player’ for the 2021 ESPY Awards.
Green is returning to the Olympic games after winning a gold medal in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
He’s heading to Tokyo with the following NBA players:
- Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)
- Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards)
- Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)
- Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets)
- Jerami Grant (Detroit Pistons)
- Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks)
- Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls)
- Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)
- Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers)
- Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)
- Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)