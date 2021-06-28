Steph Curry declines Olympics, Warriors send Green and Kerr as coach

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green celebrates after scoring with guard Steph Curry during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Monday, March 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Steph Curry declined to join the U.S. Olympics Men’s Basketball team, but his teammate Draymond Green is rounding out the 12-member team instead.

The official roster was confirmed Monday, and Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is also participating – as assistant coach on the USA coaching staff, the Warriors said.

Curry is said to have declined the invitation due to offseason commitments, The Associated Press reported last week.

The 33-year-old father of three young kids has been called the greatest shooter in NBA history and is a finalist for ‘Best NBA Player’ for the 2021 ESPY Awards.

Green is returning to the Olympic games after winning a gold medal in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

He’s heading to Tokyo with the following NBA players: