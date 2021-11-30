Car sought by Oakland PD in death of KRON4 security guard linked to armed robbery

Suspect vehicle is a 2004 – 2008 Acura TL, white, 4-door, with a sunroof and no front license plate | Photo credit Oakland police department

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — KRON4 security guard Kevin Nishita was shot Wednesday while protecting a reporter on assignment in Oakland.

Nishita died Saturday from his injuries.

Authorities said they believe a white Acura involved in the shooting of Nishita is the same car used during an armed robbery in the Presidio in San Francisco on Nov. 22.

The car is a white 2004-2008 Acura TL with a sunroof and no front license plate, according to Oakland police.

No arrests have been made in the the killing of Nishita.

Investigators from both San Francisco and Oakland police departments are working on gathering more information for both ongoing cases, officials said.

The award for information that leads to the arrest of the individual(s) involved in the shooting is up to $32,500.

Donations to Kevin’s family can be made to the ‘Kevin Nishita Trust’ at Metropolitan Bank, located at 381 8th Street, Oakland 94601.

Donations can be made in person at any Metropolitan Bank location or via mail. The account number: 116020591, routing number 121141343.