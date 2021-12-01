Oakland police seek more information in KRON4 security guard killing

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department would like to speak to the person believed to have cell phone video in connection to the killing of a KRON4 security guard Kevin Nishita.

Investigators believe the video contains additional leads including the suspect vehicle fleeing the scene on November 24, 2021, in the 300 block of 14th Street, in Downtown Oakland.

Suspect vehicle is a 2004 – 2008 Acura TL, white, 4-door, with a sunroof and no front license plate | Photo credit OPD

Authorities are asking the person who recorded the video or anyone with video linked to the investigation to contact them immediately at OPD’s Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.

A reward of $32,500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.