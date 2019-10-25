Live Now
Airbnb offering free housing for Kincade Fire evacuees, relief workers

Kincade Fire

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) – The Kincade Fire burning in Sonoma County has charred more than 21,000 acres and is 5% contained.

To help those displaced by the fire, some Airbnb hosts are offering free housing to evacuees and relief workers deployed to the area.

In a special section on the Airbnb website, fire evacuees can look for hosts offering free temporary housing now through Nov. 7.

Airbnb is also asking anyone who has available housing in the area indicated on the map to consider making their homes available for fire evacuees and relief workers.

