Bay Area animals shelters help each other as pets get displaced in Kincade Fire

SANTA CRUZ (KRON) — Animal shelters are turning to each other for support as they continue to care for pets and other animals that have been rescued or surrendered amid the fire and evacuations.

Last night, a truckload of animals from the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter arrived at the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter which is helping out by taking in some readily-adoptable animals to make room for all the pets displaced by the fire.

It’s not clear if she ate any smoke when her family was chased from their

Sonoma County home by the Kincade Fire but “Turbo” the tortoise is clearly enjoying the hospitality of the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter says Manager Ben Winkleblack.

“The tortoise came down with his family who are staying with friends and family here in Santa Cruz and couldn’t house the tortoise so we are helping out with that,” said Ben Winkleblack with the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter.

Pictures show some of the more than 95 cats, dogs, rabbits and chickens taken in by the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter.

Out of room, it reached out for help and santa cruz answered the call.

Arriving last night were “Turbo” the tortoise, a lovely parakeet named “Brett,” a beautiful young calico named “Scrappy,”and 12 other cats

“They had so many animals coming in that they needed the space and we were able to help,” Winkleblack said.

And so 13 cats that had to give up their spots to fire rescue animals were shipped to Santa Cruz where 13 other cats, all of whom are available for adoption, had to give up their limited spots, all in the name of helping out in the fire recovery effort.

“We had to contact our foster homes and ask them to help us out so we could help Rhonert park,” Winkleblack said.

The crush of evacuees and their pets at the Marin Fairgrounds on Sunday demonstrates the need.

The Rohnert Park shelter has taken in animals from the Sonoma Humane Society, which itself was threatened by the Kincade Fire.

Turbo the tortoise, “Brett” the parakeet and many of the cats and other rescue animals will be reunited with their owners.

But what’s really needed right now is for people to adopt one of the animals that were already homeless before the fire struck.

“Some of the animals that are showing up at the shelters may well have been stray and they were pushed by the fire and that’s why they were picked up and are looking for homes in Rohnert Park and Santa Rosa, they’re all in the same boat,” Winkleblack said.

