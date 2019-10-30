Celeb chefs Guy Fieri, José Andrés feed Kincade Fire first responders, evacuees

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) – Firefighters were able to double the containment on the Kincade Fire overnight, with the latest number at 30%.

The Kincade Fire, which has been burning since last Wednesday, has burned more than 76,000 acres and has destroyed 206 structures.

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri teamed up with other celeb chefs Tyler Florence, Traci Des Jardins and José Andrés to feed the thousands of first responders on the front lines as well as those evacuated from their homes.

Chef Florence tweeted on Sunday that the organization had served nearly 6,000 meals, and asked for volunteers.

“DM me if you want to volunteer anytime this week,” the tweet read. “We would prefer kitchen experience, but if you have a strong back and can handle a knife, we’ll take you.”

#KincadeFire update: We served just under 6000 meals today with @WCKitchen here at the Sonoma Fairgrounds. DM me if you want to volunteer anytime this week. We would prefer kitchen experience, but if you have a strong back and can handle a knife, we’ll take you. pic.twitter.com/4Ubo9asjvg — Tyler Florence (@TylerFlorence) October 28, 2019

Our #ChefsForCalifornia dinner is served! These meals are headed to families staying at evacuation shelters and first responders keeping the community safe during the #KincadeFire ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4ViS0lE9zS — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) October 29, 2019

On Tuesday, World Central kitchen Instagrammed some photos and said a relief team also visited the Cloverdale Airport to provide meals of pulled pork, black-eyed peas and collard greens over dirty rice to Cal Fire’s Helitack crew of over 150 women and men.

Day & Night…we will be there! Thank you to our brave @CAL_FIRE @CALFIRELNU firefighters and crews keeping everyone safe!! https://t.co/QPYOJ5vktc — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) October 29, 2019

Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday visited World Central Kitchen and tweeted he was “so incredibly grateful for the work of WCK”!

Visited @WCKitchen yesterday where CA’s local chefs — @GuyFieri,@TylerFlorence, @ChefCosentino1, and hundreds of volunteers — are feeding evacuees and the firefighters on the front lines of the Kincade Fire.



So incredibly grateful for the work of WCK! #ChefsForCalifornia pic.twitter.com/eXIrWdDutw — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 29, 2019

Founded by Chef José Andrés. World Central Kitchen is a nonprofit non-governmental organization providing meals during natural disasters.

