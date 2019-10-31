Evacuation warnings lifted in parts of Sonoma, Napa counties

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Some residents in Sonoma and Napa counties can return home after evacuation warnings were lifted Thursday afternoon in several areas as firefighters get a handle on the Kincade Fire.

According to CAL FIRE, evacuation warnings have been lifted in five zones as of 2 p.m., which include the City of Calistoga and parts of Napa County.

Evacuation warning lifted in the following areas:

Zone 21: City of Calistoga and Napa County North of Diamond Mountain Road to Dunaweal Lane. East of the Sonoma County/Napa County Line. South of the Lake County/Napa County Line. West of Pickett Road

Zone 31: Issued for the area of Highway 29 from Butts Canyon Road South to the County Line. All of Butts Canyon Road in Lake County between Highway 29 & Napa County Line. Highway 175 between Highway 29 Middletown Rancheria, Dry Creek area, all roads off of Highway 175 between Middletown and McKinley Drive, & Butts Canyon including all side streets.

Zone 32: West of Big Canyon Road. South of Sulpher Creek Road and Harrington Flat Road. East of the Sonoma County/Lake County Line. North of Zone 31.

Zone 33: West of Big Canyon Road to Seigler Canyon Road across to Seigler Springs North Road. South of Red Hills Road. East of Bottle Rock Road to Harrington Flat Road. North of Zone 32.

Zone 34: West of Bottle Rock Road to Harrington Flat Road. North of Sulphur Creek Road to the Zone 32 border. West of the Sonoma County/Lake County Line North to the intersection of McKinley Road & Bottle Rock Road. Including Cold Water Creek Road Lakeview Road, Golden Pines

The Kincade Fire remains at 76,825 acres and is 60 percent contained.

The fire began on the night of Oct. 23.

A total of 282 structures have been destroyed, which includes 141 homes, according to CAL FIRE.

More than 90,000 structures were still threatened by fire as of 7 a.m. Thursday.

Four first responders have been injured in the fire, but CAL FIRE reports no other injuries.