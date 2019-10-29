‘Gone overnight’: Central Valley couple loses winery wedding venue in Kincade Fire

HEALDSBURG (KGPE/KSEE) — The Kincade Fire has destroyed nearly 100 structures — including the well known Soda Rock Winery.

The winery was almost 150-years-old.

It was also the wedding venue for a central valley couple.

“It was our dream venue to get married at so very sad,” said Kristin Dingler.

From the moment Robert Walker and Kristin Dingler got engaged they have been dreaming of May 2, 2020 — their wedding date.

With a suggestion from Dingler’s father, they chose Soda Rock Winery for the venue.

“They have this beautiful ballroom with big barrels and twinkle lights. It was just perfect. We knew from the get go that it was just us to a tee,” she said.

The two began planning, booking the vendors, picking flowers and sending save the dates.

This weekend they made a trip to the vineyard from their home in Fresno County to finish the final touches when they were evacuated.

Hours later they got a call.

The vineyard was up in flames, burning to the ground.

“Your whole vision is just gone overnight.”

Now the couple is scrambling to find a venue and must start from scratch, many places already being booked.

On top of that, their power is out in their home due to fire danger nearby.

but their love for each other is helping them push through.

“He has just sat there talked me through it and just reassuring me that the whole time that it will still be our dream day,” Dingler said.

As they come up with a back up plan, life is put into perspective and reminding the couple each day is a gift.

“You can’t throw a pity party because people are going through so much up there so if this is the worst that happens to use we are still okay,” Dingler said.

