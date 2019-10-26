Gov. Gavin Newsom tours areas burned in Kincade Fire

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Gov. Gavin Newsom addressed the media after touring parts of Sonoma County burned in the Kincade fire this week.

KRON4’s Maureen Kelly was there as he talked about how the state’s wildfire planning helped keep the Kincade fire from becoming a more devastating event.

It was a scene of devastation that Newsom came to see first hand in Geyserville — seeing one of the nearly two dozen homes lost in the fire.

His tour happened Friday shortly after declaring a state of emergency for Sonoma County and Los Angeles County where the Tick Fire is burning.

After his tour he came to the CAL FIRE Station in nearby Healdsburg where he shook hands with first responders and talked about how the state spending to prepare for wildfires and pre positioning of fire resources helped keep the Kincade fire from being a bigger threat.

Twenty-eight outbuildings and 21 homes have been destroyed in the fire.

High winds are predicted to come back to this area Saturday night into Sunday — a wind event being described as historic and dire.

The governor says emergency responders are preparing for what the wind could bring in terms of fire, working with meteorologists and state of the art technology to strategize and anticipate the movement of the fire’s path.

