Gov. Newsom declares statewide emergency due to wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency Sunday as the Kincade Fire continues to rage out of control.

The wildfire and extreme weather conditions has forced almost 200,000 people from their homes.

As of Sunday morning, the wind-driven fire in Sonoma County has burned more than 30,000 acres and is threatening hundreds of structures.

Newsom said in a statement that officials are deploying “every resource available” to respond to the wildfires.

According to the statement, there are over 3,000 local, state, and federal personnel assisting with the Kincade Fire.

In Southern California, a wildfire in the Santa Clarita area north of Los Angeles has destroyed 18 structures, threatened homes and critical infrastructure.