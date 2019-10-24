Grant allows for federal assistance in Kincade Fire fight in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Federal emergency resources are now available to California during the massive Kincade Fire burning in Sonoma County, thanks to a grant secured Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The Fire Management Assistance Grant allows other state and local agencies to help in the fire fight and be reimbursed for certain costs.

The grant is part of the president’s federal disaster relief fund and covers partial fire relief costs.

Governor Newsom secures FMAG to assist response agencies battling the #KincadeFire in Sonoma Countyhttps://t.co/2njJctltc5 — Cal OES (@Cal_OES) October 24, 2019

The Kincade Fire has burned roughly 10,000 acres as of 1 p.m. and is not contained.

More than 1,000 residents have been evacuated from the homes as the fire burns.