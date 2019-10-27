Highway 101 closes due to Kincade Fire, later reopened

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Highway 101 between Cloverdale and Santa Rosa is closed Sunday morning due to the Kincade Fire.

As of 6:50 a.m., the highway was in the process of reopening, according to Sonoma Sheriff.

The Kincade Fire is 30,000 acres in size and is 10 percent contained, as of 7 a.m., per CAL FIRE.

A total of 31 homes have been destroyed and by Saturday night, 90,000 were evacuated from their homes.

Seventy-seven structures have been destroyed and 14 were damaged.

The fire began on Wednesday night around 9:27 p.m. northeast of Geyserville.