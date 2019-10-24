Horses, pot-bellied pig take refuge from Kincade Fire at Sonoma County Fairgrounds

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — People aren’t the only ones who were forced to flee their homes due to the Kincade Fire.

A large animal evacuation center is set up at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa.

The wind-driven wildfire erupted late Wednesday night in Sonoma County and quickly spread to 10,000 acres.

The entire town of Geyserville is under a mandatory evacuation order.

More than 50 livestock have taken shelter at the Sonoma County Fair Grounds.

According to the CEO of the fairgrounds, they set up the shelter at midnight and the first horses came in around 2 a.m.

By 2 p.m. Thursday, the shelter was housing around 43 horses, two mules, a donkey, a couple African cranes and a pot-bellied pig.

Residents are required to take care of their animals if they are at the shelter.

There are 800 stalls at the shelter to house large animals.

The shelter is located at 1350 Bennett Valley Road in Santa Rosa.

>>Click here for a full list of evacuations centers