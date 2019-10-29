How to file insurance claims for Kincade Fire evacuations

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you are evacuated due to the Kincade Fire, some of your expenses may be covered by insurance.

Michael Soller from the California Department of Insurance joined us to answer some questions about what will be covered and how to file claims.

According to Soller, the best thing wildfire evacuees can do to get information is contact their insurance company.

The CA Department of Insurance also set up a hotline to help answer questions for evacuees.

If you have a question about your insurance or a dispute with your insurer, call the department at 1-800-927-4357.

The hotline is open Monday through Friday with live people answering the phones ready to help.

Soller also advises evacuees to keep all their receipts. Keep the physical receipt or take a picture of it.

These receipts will not along help when you’re filing claims but they will also help when you file your taxes.

Even if your home didn’t suffer any damage from the fire but you were still forced to evacuate, your insurance may compensate you for additional living expenses.

According to the department, homeowner and renter policies can help with evacuation and recovery expenses under additional living expense coverage, known as ALE.

ALE coverage typically includes extra food and housing costs, furniture rental, relocation and storage, and transportation expenses, according to the department.

