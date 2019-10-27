Interactive Map: Kincade Fire evacuation zones, fire perimeter

Live Now
SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Authorities ordered 180,000 people to evacuate as powerful winds threaten to spread the 30,000-acre Kincade Fire burning in Sonoma County.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Sunday that it’s the largest evacuation that any member of the force can remember.

The evacuation order was significantly expanded overnight to portions of Santa Rosa, a city of 175,000 that was hit hard two years ago by a wildfire that destroyed thousands of homes and killed 22 people.

Fire officials say they are concerned the winds will blow embers and cause the fire to jump a major highway and spread to population centers.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office provided the map below that shows the evacuations zones and the fire perimeter of the Kincade Fire.

Mandatory Evacuation Zones in Sonoma County:

  • Zone 1: Geyserville
  • Zone 2: Knights Valley
  • Zone 3: Healdsburg and Windsor
  • Zone 4: Dry Creek Valley
  • Zone 5: Mark West, Larkfield, Wikiup
  • Zone 6: NE Santa Rosa including Fountaingrove, Oakmont, Rincon Valley
  • Zone 7: Forestville, Guerneville, Duncans Mills, Jenner, Bodega Bay, Occidental
  • Zone 8: Sebastopol and Valley Ford
  • Zone 9: Coffey Park and Santa Rosa north of Guerneville Rd/Steele Lane
  • Zone 10: West of Hwy. 101 between Guerneville Rd. and Ludwig Ave.

Evacuation Centers:

