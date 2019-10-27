Interactive Map: Kincade Fire evacuation zones, fire perimeter

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Authorities ordered 180,000 people to evacuate as powerful winds threaten to spread the 30,000-acre Kincade Fire burning in Sonoma County.
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Sunday that it’s the largest evacuation that any member of the force can remember.
The evacuation order was significantly expanded overnight to portions of Santa Rosa, a city of 175,000 that was hit hard two years ago by a wildfire that destroyed thousands of homes and killed 22 people.
Fire officials say they are concerned the winds will blow embers and cause the fire to jump a major highway and spread to population centers.
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office provided the map below that shows the evacuations zones and the fire perimeter of the Kincade Fire.
Mandatory Evacuation Zones in Sonoma County:
- Zone 1: Geyserville
- Zone 2: Knights Valley
- Zone 3: Healdsburg and Windsor
- Zone 4: Dry Creek Valley
- Zone 5: Mark West, Larkfield, Wikiup
- Zone 6: NE Santa Rosa including Fountaingrove, Oakmont, Rincon Valley
- Zone 7: Forestville, Guerneville, Duncans Mills, Jenner, Bodega Bay, Occidental
- Zone 8: Sebastopol and Valley Ford
- Zone 9: Coffey Park and Santa Rosa north of Guerneville Rd/Steele Lane
- Zone 10: West of Hwy. 101 between Guerneville Rd. and Ludwig Ave.
Evacuation Centers:
- Marin County Fairgrounds – Opens for evacuees and small animals at 8a.m. on Sunday; 10 Ave. of the Flags, San Rafael
- Napa Valley College – Accepting evacuees
2277 Napa Vallejo Hwy, Napa, CA 94558
- CrossWalk Community Church Napa – Accepting evacuees
2590 1st St Napa, CA 94558
- Alameda County Fairgrounds – Accepting large animals; 4501 Pleasanton Ave, Pleasanton, CA 94566
- Sonoma County Fairgrounds – At capacity, please go to one of the other shelters; 1350 Bennett Valley Rd, Santa Rosa
- Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building – At people capacity, please go to one of the other shelters; 1351 Maple Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA 95404
- Petaluma Veterans Building – No empty beds, but can be a meeting point for evacuees; 1094 Petaluma Blvd S, Petaluma, CA 94952
- Petaluma Community Center – At capacity; 320 N McDowell Blvd, Petaluma, CA 94954
- Petaluma Fairgrounds – At capacity, only accepting large animals; 100 Fairgrounds Dr, Petaluma
LATEST NEWS HEADLINES:
- Interactive Map: Kincade Fire evacuation zones, fire perimeter
- Grass fires burning in Vallejo near Carquinez Bridge, I-80 closed
- Fire in Clayton forces evacuations
- PHOTOS: Kincade Fire continues to grow, threatens 31,175 structures
- 180,000 Sonoma County residents under evacuation orders due to Kincade Fire