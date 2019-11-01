Kincade Fire 68% contained

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) – Firefighters continue to make progress in containing the Kincade Fire.

The fire is now 68% contained and has burned over 77,758 acres.

So far 352 structures have been destroyed, 17 of which were homes.

About 1,630 structures remain threatened; that’s a huge drop from the 90,000 previously reported.

No deaths have been reported, but four firefighters have been injured.

Cal Fire expects full containment by November 7.

