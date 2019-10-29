Kincade Fire balloons to 74,324 acres; 15% contained

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) – The Kincade Fire is growing and has burned 74,324 acres.

At last check it is 15% contained.

Thousands of crews are fighting on the frontlines to contain the fast-moving fire.

123 structures have been destroyed; of that number 57 are homes.

20 structures have been damaged, and 90,015 other structures remain threatened.

Firefighters were able to gain the upper hand Monday due to favorable weather conditions.

However, current weather predictions show Northeast winds arriving again on Tuesday.

Evacuation Orders/Warnings

Use the map below to view the most current evacuation areas and zones:

Evacuation Orders:

Zone 1: Ida Clayton Road, (which includes residents on Ida Clayton Road) North to Highland Ranch Road at Campbell Road, East of the 101 between Asti Road & Alexander Valley Road, to the Mendocino & Lake County Line, including Lakeview Road & extending South along the Lake & Sonoma County Line to Ida Clayton Road

Zone 2: Hwy 128 North Knights Valley Area to the Napa County Line

Zone 3: Hwy 101 Corridor from Geyserville South through the town of Windsor, including the entire city of Healdsburg and the town of Windsor & all areas East to Chalk Hill Road area

Zone 4: The Dry Creek Valley West to Forestville

Zone 5: Larkfield and Mark West Drainage

Zone 6: Calistoga Road/Petrified Forest Road to the Sonoma & Napa County Line

Zone 8: Divided into two areas; Zone 8A and Zone 8B

Zone 8A: Evacuation Orders remain in place for areas North of Occidental Road within Zone 8.

Zone 9: The city of Santa Rosa, including all areas East of the Western City limit, North of Guerneville Road, Steele Lane, Lewis Road, & Chanate Road to Montecito Avenue to Montecito Boulevard to Calistoga Road, North to the city limit

Zone 10: All areas within in the city North of Highway 12 West of Highway 101

Evacuation Warnings:

Repopulation of the following communities; Bodega, Bodega Bay, Carmet, Muniz Ranch, Sebastopol, Occidental, Freestone, Camp Meeker, Forestville, Rio Nido, Hacienda, Monte Rio, Cazadero, Guerneville and Valley Ford in Zone 7 & parts of Zone 8.

Zone 7: All areas West of East Side Road. Throughout the Russian River Valley to Bodega Bay have been reduced to an EVACUATION WARNING and are open for repopulation.

Zone 8: Divided into two areas; Zone 8A and Zone 8B

Zone 8B: Areas South of Occidental Road within Zone 8 have been reduced to an Evacuation Warning and are open for repopulation.

Zone 21: City of Calistoga and Napa County North of Diamond Mountain Road to Dunaweal Lane. East of the Sonoma County/Napa County Line. South of the Lake County/Napa County Line. West of Pickett Road

Zone 31: Issued for the area of Highway 29 from Butts Canyon Road South to the County Line. All of Butts Canyon Road in Lake County between Highway 29 Middleton North to McKinley Drive. This includes Middletown proper, Twin Pine Casino, Middletown Rancheria, Dry Creek area, all roads off of Highway 175 between Middletown and McKinley Drive, and Butts Canyon Road including all side streets.

Evacuation Centers

Marin County Fairgrounds, 10 Ave. of the Flags, San Rafael

Petaluma Veterans Center – no beds, but can be a meeting place

1094 Petaluma Blvd, Petaluma, CA 94952

1094 Petaluma Blvd, Petaluma, CA 94952 Redwood Acres Fairgrounds

3750 Harris St., Eureka, CA 5503

3750 Harris St., Eureka, CA 5503 Sonoma Marin Fairgrounds

175 Fairgrounds Rd, Petaluma, CA 94952

175 Fairgrounds Rd, Petaluma, CA 94952 Santa Rosa Fairgrounds- at capacity

1350 Bennett Valley Rd, Santa Rosa, CA 95404

1350 Bennett Valley Rd, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 St. Mary’s Cathedral (opens at 8 a.m.)

1111 Gough St., San Francisco, CA 94109

More on evacuation centers

Road Closures

SR 128 @ Geyserville Avenue

Pine Flat Road @ Red Winery Road

Geysers Road @ Red Winery Road

SR 128 @ Moody Lane

SR 128 @ Geysers Road

Geysers Road @ River Road

SR 128 @ Alexander Valley Road

SR 128 @ Pine Flat Road

SR 128 @ Railroad Avenue

Lytton Station Road @ Lytton Springs Road

Healdsburg Avenue @ Alexander Valley Road

All roads east of Hwy 101 in the Geyserville area

School Closures

Closed Tuesday, Oct. 29

All 40 Sonoma County public school districts

ELITE Public Schools – Vallejo

Holy Names High School in Oakland

River Montessori Charter

Vallejo City Unified School District

Village Charter

Woodland Star Charter

Closed through Wednesday, Oct. 30

Marin County Unified School District

Novato Unified School District

Reed Union School District

Ross Valley School District

SCOE’s Skylane facility

Tamalpais Union High School District

Closed through Thursday, Oct. 31

N/A

Closed through Friday, Nov. 1

Alexander Valley School District

Bellevue Union School District

Bennett Valley Union School District

Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District

Credo Charter High School

Forestville Union School District

Geyserville Unified School District

Gravenstein Union School District

Guerneville School District

Harmony School District

Healdsburg Unified School District

Kid Street Charter School

Live Oak Charter School

Mark West Union School District

Oak Grove Union School District

Pathways Charter School

Piner-Olivet Union School District

Reach Charter School

Rincon Valley Union School District

Roseland School District

Santa Rosa City Schools

Sebastopol Independent Charter School

Sebastopol Union School District

Sonoma County Office of Education – Amarosa Academy

Twin Hills Union School District

West Side Union School District

Windsor Unified School District

Wright School District

College Campuses

Cal Maritime Academy – closed through Nov. 3

College of Marin – closed through Tuesday

Dominican University – closed through Tuesday

Santa Rosa Junior College – closed through Nov. 1

Sonoma State University – closed through Nov. 4

Latest News Headlines: