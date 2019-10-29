Kincade Fire balloons to 74,324 acres; 15% contained

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) – The Kincade Fire is growing and has burned 74,324 acres.
At last check it is 15% contained.
Thousands of crews are fighting on the frontlines to contain the fast-moving fire.
123 structures have been destroyed; of that number 57 are homes.
20 structures have been damaged, and 90,015 other structures remain threatened.
Firefighters were able to gain the upper hand Monday due to favorable weather conditions.
However, current weather predictions show Northeast winds arriving again on Tuesday.
Evacuation Orders/Warnings
Use the map below to view the most current evacuation areas and zones:
Evacuation Orders:
Zone 1: Ida Clayton Road, (which includes residents on Ida Clayton Road) North to Highland Ranch Road at Campbell Road, East of the 101 between Asti Road & Alexander Valley Road, to the Mendocino & Lake County Line, including Lakeview Road & extending South along the Lake & Sonoma County Line to Ida Clayton Road
Zone 2: Hwy 128 North Knights Valley Area to the Napa County Line
Zone 3: Hwy 101 Corridor from Geyserville South through the town of Windsor, including the entire city of Healdsburg and the town of Windsor & all areas East to Chalk Hill Road area
Zone 4: The Dry Creek Valley West to Forestville
Zone 5: Larkfield and Mark West Drainage
Zone 6: Calistoga Road/Petrified Forest Road to the Sonoma & Napa County Line
Zone 8: Divided into two areas; Zone 8A and Zone 8B
- Zone 8A: Evacuation Orders remain in place for areas North of Occidental Road within Zone 8.
Zone 9: The city of Santa Rosa, including all areas East of the Western City limit, North of Guerneville Road, Steele Lane, Lewis Road, & Chanate Road to Montecito Avenue to Montecito Boulevard to Calistoga Road, North to the city limit
Zone 10: All areas within in the city North of Highway 12 West of Highway 101
Evacuation Warnings:
Repopulation of the following communities; Bodega, Bodega Bay, Carmet, Muniz Ranch, Sebastopol, Occidental, Freestone, Camp Meeker, Forestville, Rio Nido, Hacienda, Monte Rio, Cazadero, Guerneville and Valley Ford in Zone 7 & parts of Zone 8.
Zone 7: All areas West of East Side Road. Throughout the Russian River Valley to Bodega Bay have been reduced to an EVACUATION WARNING and are open for repopulation.
Zone 8: Divided into two areas; Zone 8A and Zone 8B
- Zone 8B: Areas South of Occidental Road within Zone 8 have been reduced to an Evacuation Warning and are open for repopulation.
Zone 21: City of Calistoga and Napa County North of Diamond Mountain Road to Dunaweal Lane. East of the Sonoma County/Napa County Line. South of the Lake County/Napa County Line. West of Pickett Road
Zone 31: Issued for the area of Highway 29 from Butts Canyon Road South to the County Line. All of Butts Canyon Road in Lake County between Highway 29 Middleton North to McKinley Drive. This includes Middletown proper, Twin Pine Casino, Middletown Rancheria, Dry Creek area, all roads off of Highway 175 between Middletown and McKinley Drive, and Butts Canyon Road including all side streets.
Evacuation Centers
- Marin County Fairgrounds, 10 Ave. of the Flags, San Rafael
- Petaluma Veterans Center – no beds, but can be a meeting place
1094 Petaluma Blvd, Petaluma, CA 94952
- Redwood Acres Fairgrounds
3750 Harris St., Eureka, CA 5503
- Sonoma Marin Fairgrounds
175 Fairgrounds Rd, Petaluma, CA 94952
- Santa Rosa Fairgrounds- at capacity
1350 Bennett Valley Rd, Santa Rosa, CA 95404
- St. Mary’s Cathedral (opens at 8 a.m.)
1111 Gough St., San Francisco, CA 94109
Road Closures
- SR 128 @ Geyserville Avenue
- Pine Flat Road @ Red Winery Road
- Geysers Road @ Red Winery Road
- SR 128 @ Moody Lane
- SR 128 @ Geysers Road
- Geysers Road @ River Road
- SR 128 @ Alexander Valley Road
- SR 128 @ Pine Flat Road
- SR 128 @ Railroad Avenue
- Lytton Station Road @ Lytton Springs Road
- Healdsburg Avenue @ Alexander Valley Road
- All roads east of Hwy 101 in the Geyserville area
School Closures
Closed Tuesday, Oct. 29
- All 40 Sonoma County public school districts
- ELITE Public Schools – Vallejo
- Holy Names High School in Oakland
- River Montessori Charter
- Vallejo City Unified School District
- Village Charter
- Woodland Star Charter
Closed through Wednesday, Oct. 30
- Marin County Unified School District
- Novato Unified School District
- Reed Union School District
- Ross Valley School District
- SCOE’s Skylane facility
- Tamalpais Union High School District
Closed through Thursday, Oct. 31
- N/A
Closed through Friday, Nov. 1
- Alexander Valley School District
- Bellevue Union School District
- Bennett Valley Union School District
- Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District
- Credo Charter High School
- Forestville Union School District
- Geyserville Unified School District
- Gravenstein Union School District
- Guerneville School District
- Harmony School District
- Healdsburg Unified School District
- Kid Street Charter School
- Live Oak Charter School
- Mark West Union School District
- Oak Grove Union School District
- Pathways Charter School
- Piner-Olivet Union School District
- Reach Charter School
- Rincon Valley Union School District
- Roseland School District
- Santa Rosa City Schools
- Sebastopol Independent Charter School
- Sebastopol Union School District
- Sonoma County Office of Education – Amarosa Academy
- Twin Hills Union School District
- West Side Union School District
- Windsor Unified School District
- Wright School District
College Campuses
- Cal Maritime Academy – closed through Nov. 3
- College of Marin – closed through Tuesday
- Dominican University – closed through Tuesday
- Santa Rosa Junior College – closed through Nov. 1
- Sonoma State University – closed through Nov. 4
