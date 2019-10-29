Kincade Fire damages property in Healdsburg

HEALDSBURG (KRON) — Healdsburg police were blocking off streets Monday, not allowing people in to Healdsburg.

Businesses are closed.

Power is off.

Traffic lights remain dark.

KRON4’s Michelle Kingston spotted helicopters stocking up on water at a nearby river and police officers patrolling the city keeping properties safe.

She spent a lot of the day checking on the homes of some of KRON4 viewers who asked on Twitter how their homes are doing on South Fitch Mountain Road, Alta Vista and Parkland Farms.

All the homes were safe and unharmed, unlike parts of Chalk Hill Road where businesses like Soda Rock Winery were burned to the ground.

A patio also caught fire but the home is safe, showing just how hard firefighters have been working.

At a property on Chalk Hill Road in Healdsburg, which once had a lot of vehicles on their property — now those vehicles are completely burned and charred and still smoldering Monday afternoon.

This entire half of someone’s property is just completely burned.

The home though looks to be OK.

The man who lives here said he stayed on his property despite the mandatory evacuation for as long as he could, until the smoke was just too much to handle.

The flames starting shooting toward his home — he said it was like he was under attack.

Police officers from San Francisco, Brentwood, Manteca, Newark, UC Berkeley and UC Davis were all in Sonoma County on Monday.

The law enforcement response goes to show how many police and firefighters are working together from all over the state.

