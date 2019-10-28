Kincade Fire explodes to 54,298 acres; 5% contained

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) – The Kincade Fire which has been burning since last Wednesday has charred 54,298 acres.

At last check the fire is 5% contained – that’s an estimated 2,715 acres.

94 total structures have been destroyed and 17 structures damaged.

The cause remains under investigation.

Use the map below to view the most current evacuation areas and zones:

Evacuation Centers:

Open for evacuees:

Shelters currently at capacity for evacuees:

Open shelters for large animals:

