Kincade Fire explodes to 54,298 acres; 5% contained

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) – The Kincade Fire which has been burning since last Wednesday has charred 54,298 acres.
At last check the fire is 5% contained – that’s an estimated 2,715 acres.
94 total structures have been destroyed and 17 structures damaged.
The cause remains under investigation.
Use the map below to view the most current evacuation areas and zones:
Evacuation Centers:
Open for evacuees:
- Sonoma County Fairgrounds
1350 Bennett Valley Rd, Santa Rosa
- Napa Valley College
2277 Napa Vallejo Hwy, Napa, CA 94558
- CrossWalk Community Church Napa
2590 1st St Napa, CA 94558
- Petaluma Valley Baptist Church
580 Sonoma Mountain Pkwy, Petaluma, CA 94954
Shelters currently at capacity for evacuees:
- Marin County Fairgrounds10 Ave. of the Flags, San Rafael
- Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building 1351 Maple Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA 95404
- Petaluma Veterans Building
1094 Petaluma Blvd S, Petaluma, CA 94952
- Petaluma Community Center
320 N McDowell Blvd, Petaluma, CA 94954
- Petaluma Fairgrounds
100 Fairgrounds Dr, Petaluma
- New Life Church
2060 W College Ave, Santa Rosa 95401
Open shelters for large animals:
- Alameda County Fairgrounds4501 Pleasanton Ave, Pleasanton, CA 94566
- Petaluma Fairgrounds
100 Fairgrounds Dr, Petaluma
Latest News Headlines: