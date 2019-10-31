Kincade Fire nearly halfway contained

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) – The Kincade Fire is now 45% contained.

At last check the fire has burned more than 76,000 acres.

A total 266 structures have been destroyed, 133 of which were homes.

More than 90,000 structures remain threatened.

At this time there are no reported deaths.

Cal Fire expects full containment of the fire by Nov. 7.

Latest News Headlines: