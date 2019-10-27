Kincade Fire: New evacuation orders in Sonoma County as fire grows

>> LIVE CONTINUING COVERAGE HERE

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Additional areas in Sonoma County are under mandatory evacuations Sunday morning because of the Kincade Fire.

Driven by strong winds, the Kincade Fire made rapid runs overnight, according to CAL Fire.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said this is the largest evacuation that any member of the force can remember.

Fire officials say they are concerned the winds will blow embers and cause the fire to jump a major highway and spread to population centers.

As of 10 a.m., CAL Fire said the Kindcade Fire has not jumped Highway 101 yet, but it is approaching the highway.

Highway 101 is closed in the Windsor/Healdsburg area because of visibility. The closure starts in at Airport Boulevard in the northbound direction.

US-101 is closed in the Windsor/Healdsburg area due to poor visibility and fire to the east of Arata Ln. The closure will begin in the northbound direction at Airport Blvd and on the southbound side at Dry Creek. Please avoid the area. — CHP Santa Rosa (@CHPSantaRosa) October 27, 2019

According to the Santa Rosa Police Department, the following areas within the city limits are under a mandatory evacuation, as of Sunday morning:

West of Highway 101

North of Highway 12

North of Steele Lane

Lewis Road

Chanate Road to Montecito Boulevard to Calistoga

Drivers have been ordered to head south.

The following communities are also under mandatory evacuations, per the Sonoma Sheriff:

Porter Creek

Petrified Forrest

Calistoga and St. Helena Roads

There are several evacuation centers open across the Bay Area for evacuees of the Kincade Fire.

Information from Sonoma County:

Evacuation Center Open:



Marin County Fairgrounds

Address: 10 Ave of the Flags, San Rafael#kincadefire #sonomastrong #sonomaready — County of Sonoma (@CountyofSonoma) October 27, 2019

All 10 zones in the county area under mandatory evacuations.

The zones include East of Cobb Mountain all the way to the coast at Bodega Bay.

According to Sonoma County, the mandatory Evacuation Zones include:

Zone 1: Geyserville

Zone 2: Knights Valley

Zone 3: Healdsburg and Windsor

Zone 4: Dry Creek Valley

Zone 5: Mark West, Larkfield, Wikiup

Zone 6: NE Santa Rosa including Fountaingrove, Oakmont, Rincon Valley

Zone 7: Forestville, Guerneville, Duncans Mills, Jenner, Bodega Bay, Occidental

Zone 8: Sebastopol and Valley Ford

Zone 9: Coffey Park and Santa Rosa north of Guerneville Rd/Steele Lane

Zone 10: West of Hwy. 101 between Guerneville Rd. and Ludwig Ave.

If you are evacuating please go to the Sonoma County Fairgounds in Santa Rosa, CA.



Si esta evacuando por favor dirijase a los terrenos de la feria del Condado de Sonoma en Santa Rosa#KincadeFire — County of Sonoma (@CountyofSonoma) October 27, 2019

The Kincade Fire is 30,000 acres in size and is 11 percent contained, as of 7 a.m., per CAL FIRE.

A total of 79 structures have been destroyed and 14 have been damaged.

More than 31,000 structures are threatened, per CAL FIRE.

About 180,000 Sonoma County residents are under evacuation orders.

The fire began on Wednesday night around 9:27 p.m. northeast of Geyserville.

