Kincade Fire: New evacuation orders in Sonoma County as fire grows

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Additional areas in Sonoma County are under mandatory evacuations Sunday morning because of the Kincade Fire.
Driven by strong winds, the Kincade Fire made rapid runs overnight, according to CAL Fire.
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said this is the largest evacuation that any member of the force can remember.
Fire officials say they are concerned the winds will blow embers and cause the fire to jump a major highway and spread to population centers.
As of 10 a.m., CAL Fire said the Kindcade Fire has not jumped Highway 101 yet, but it is approaching the highway.
Highway 101 is closed in the Windsor/Healdsburg area because of visibility. The closure starts in at Airport Boulevard in the northbound direction.
According to the Santa Rosa Police Department, the following areas within the city limits are under a mandatory evacuation, as of Sunday morning:
- West of Highway 101
- North of Highway 12
- North of Steele Lane
- Lewis Road
- Chanate Road to Montecito Boulevard to Calistoga
Drivers have been ordered to head south.
The following communities are also under mandatory evacuations, per the Sonoma Sheriff:
- Porter Creek
- Petrified Forrest
- Calistoga and St. Helena Roads
There are several evacuation centers open across the Bay Area for evacuees of the Kincade Fire.
Information from Sonoma County:
- Marin County Fairgrounds – Opens for evacuees and small animals at 8a.m. on Sunday; 10 Ave. of the Flags, San Rafael
- Napa Valley College – Accepting evacuees
2277 Napa Vallejo Hwy, Napa, CA 94558
- CrossWalk Community Church Napa – Accepting evacuees
2590 1st St Napa, CA 94558
- Alameda County Fairgrounds – Accepting large animals; 4501 Pleasanton Ave, Pleasanton, CA 94566
- Sonoma County Fairgrounds – At capacity, please go to one of the other shelters; 1350 Bennett Valley Rd, Santa Rosa
- Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building – At people capacity, please go to one of the other shelters; 1351 Maple Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA 95404
- Petaluma Veterans Building – No empty beds, but can be a meeting point for evacuees; 1094 Petaluma Blvd S, Petaluma, CA 94952
- Petaluma Community Center – At capacity; 320 N McDowell Blvd, Petaluma, CA 94954
- Petaluma Fairgrounds – At capacity, only accepting large animals; 100 Fairgrounds Dr, Petaluma
All 10 zones in the county area under mandatory evacuations.
The zones include East of Cobb Mountain all the way to the coast at Bodega Bay.
According to Sonoma County, the mandatory Evacuation Zones include:
- Zone 1: Geyserville
- Zone 2: Knights Valley
- Zone 3: Healdsburg and Windsor
- Zone 4: Dry Creek Valley
- Zone 5: Mark West, Larkfield, Wikiup
- Zone 6: NE Santa Rosa including Fountaingrove, Oakmont, Rincon Valley
- Zone 7: Forestville, Guerneville, Duncans Mills, Jenner, Bodega Bay, Occidental
- Zone 8: Sebastopol and Valley Ford
- Zone 9: Coffey Park and Santa Rosa north of Guerneville Rd/Steele Lane
- Zone 10: West of Hwy. 101 between Guerneville Rd. and Ludwig Ave.
The Kincade Fire is 30,000 acres in size and is 11 percent contained, as of 7 a.m., per CAL FIRE.
A total of 79 structures have been destroyed and 14 have been damaged.
More than 31,000 structures are threatened, per CAL FIRE.
About 180,000 Sonoma County residents are under evacuation orders.
The fire began on Wednesday night around 9:27 p.m. northeast of Geyserville.
