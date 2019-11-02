Live Now
Kincade Fire now 70 percent contained, remains at 77,758 acres

Kincade Fire

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — The Kincade Fire is now 70 percent contained after burning for more than a week in the North Bay, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department.

The fire has burned 77,758 acres and destroyed 174 homes, as of 7:30 p.m. Friday

A total of 360 structures have burned and 59 were damaged.

No civilians died or suffered injuries in the fire, though CAL FIRE says four first responders were injured.

Despite the fire’s containment rising, 1,510 homes are still threatened by the blaze.

CAL FIRE said around 7:30 p.m. Friday that firefighters are making good progress on the fire and that “re-population planning efforts are ongoing.”

The fire began on the night of Oct. 23 near Geyserville.

