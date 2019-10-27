Kincade Fire prompts evacuation warning for Calistoga, parts of Napa Co.

NAPA COUNTY (KRON) — Parts of Napa County, including the city of Calistoga, are under an evacuation warning, CAL FIRE announced Sunday afternoon.

The evacuation warning is effective immediately in Calistoga and Napa County, north of Diamond Mountain Road to Dunaweal Lane and west of Pickett Road.

The warning is also in place east of the Sonoma-Napa County line and south of the Lake-Napa County line.

An evacuation center is available for residents at Napa Valley College at 2277 Napa Valley Highway.

The Kincade Fire has burned 30,000 acres since it began Wednesday night.

Hundreds of thousands of Sonoma County residents remain under evacuation orders as the fire continues to grow.