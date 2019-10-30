Kincade Fire scorches 76,138 acres; 15% contained

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) – The Kincade Fire which has been burning for a week now has grown to 76,138 acres and remains at 15% containment.

At last check the fire has destroyed 189 structures, 86 of which were homes, and damaged 39 other structures.

An estimated 90,015 structures remain threatened.

There have been no first responder or civilian fatalities, however two first responder injuries were reported.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through Wednesday afternoon, and windy conditions are expected through midnight.

Officials said narrow roads and steep terrain are still making access to the fire areas difficult, but firefighters continue to mitigate structure threats and look for more opportunities to build more control lines in the area.

Evacuation Orders:

Zone 1: Ida Clayton Road, (which includes residents on Ida Clayton Road) North to Highland Ranch Road at Campbell Road, East of the 101 between Asti Road & Alexander Valley Road, to the Mendocino & Lake County Line, including Lakeview Road & extending South along the Lake & Sonoma County Line to Ida Clayton Road

Zone 2: Hwy 128 North Knights Valley Area to the Napa County Line

Zone 3: Hwy 101 Corridor from Geyserville South through the town of Windsor, including the entire city of Healdsburg and the town of Windsor & all areas East to Chalk Hill Road area

Zone 4: Has been divided into two areas; Zone 4A and Zone 4B

Zone 4B: South of Westside Road to Millcreek Road

Zone 5: Larkfield and Mark West Drainage

Zone 6: Calistoga Road/Petrified Forest Road to the Sonoma & Napa County Line

Zone 8: Divided into two areas; Zone 8A and Zone 8B

Zone 8A: Evacuation Orders remain in place for areas North of Occidental Road within Zone 8.

Zone 9: The city of Santa Rosa, including all areas East of the Western City limit, North of Guerneville Road, Steele Lane, Lewis Road, & Chanate Road to Montecito Avenue to Montecito Boulevard to Calistoga Road, North to the city limit

Zone 10: All areas within in the city North of Highway 12 West of Highway 101

Evacuation Warnings:

Repopulation of the following communities; Bodega, Bodega Bay, Carmet, Muniz Ranch, Sebastopol, Occidental, Freestone, Camp Meeker, Forestville, Rio Nido, Hacienda, Monte Rio, Cazadero, Guerneville and Valley Ford in Zone 7 & parts of Zone 8.

Zone 4: Has been divided into two areas; Zone 4A and Zone 4B

Zone 4A: Areas North of Westside Road to Millcreek Road (access to this area will be made through Dry Creek Road

Zone 7: All areas West of East Side Road. Throughout the Russian River Valley to Bodega Bay have been reduced to an EVACUATION WARNING and are open for repopulation.

Zone 8: Divided into two areas; Zone 8A and Zone 8B

Zone 8B: Areas South of Occidental Road within Zone 8 have been reduced to an Evacuation Warning and are open for repopulation.

Zone 21: City of Calistoga and Napa County North of Diamond Mountain Road to Dunaweal Lane. East of the Sonoma County/Napa County Line. South of the Lake County/Napa County Line. West of Pickett Road

Zone 31: Issued for the area of Highway 29 from Butts Canyon Road South to the County Line. All of Butts Canyon Road in Lake County between Highway 29 Middleton North to McKinley Drive. This includes Middletown proper, Twin Pine Casino, Middletown Rancheria, Dry Creek area, all roads off of Highway 175 between Middletown and McKinley Drive, and Butts Canyon Road including all side streets.

Evacuation Centers

Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building: 1351 Maple Ave.

Sonoma County Fairgrounds Finley Hall/Grace: 1350 Bennett Valley Road

Petaluma

Calvary Chapel Church: 1955 South McDowell Blvd.

Iglesia Cristiana: 1129 Industrial Ave. #104

New Life Church Petaluma: 1315 Rand Street

Petaluma Community Center: 320 N. McDowell Blvd.

Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building: 1094 Petaluma Blvd. South

Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma: 100 Fairgrounds Drive (FOR LARGE ANIMALS)

Pleasanton

Alameda County Fairgrounds: 4501 Pleasanton Avenue (FOR LARGE ANIMALS)

Napa

Crosswalk Church: 2590 First Street

Napa Valley Expo: 575 3rd Street

San Francisco

St. Mary’s Cathedral: 1111 Gough Street

San Rafael

Marin County Fairgrounds: 10 Ave of the Flags

More on evacuation centers

Road Closures

SR 128 @ Geyserville Avenue

Pine Flat Road @ Red Winery Road

Geysers Road @ Red Winery Road

SR 128 @ Moody Lane

SR 128 @ Geysers Road

Geysers Road @ River Road

SR 128 @ Alexander Valley Road

SR 128 @ Pine Flat Road

SR 128 @ Railroad Avenue

Lytton Station Road @ Lytton Springs Road

Healdsburg Avenue @ Alexander Valley Road

All roads east of Hwy 101 in the Geyserville area

School Closures

Closed through Wednesday, Oct. 30

ELITE Public Schools – Vallejo

Fort Ross School District

Kashia School District

Kenwood School District

Marin County Unified School District

Montgomery School District

Novato Unified School District

Reed Union School District

Ross Valley School District

SCOE’s Skylane facility

Tamalpais Union High School District

Two Rock Union School District

Closed through Thursday, Oct. 31

N/A

Closed through Friday, Nov. 1

Alexander Valley School District

Bellevue Union School District

Bennett Valley Union School District

Cinnabar School District

Cloverdale Unified School District

Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District

Credo Charter High School

Dunham School District

Forestville Union School District

Geyserville Unified School District

Gravenstein Union School District

Guerneville School District

Harmony School District

Healdsburg Unified School District

Horicon School District

Kid Street Charter School

Liberty School District

Live Oak Charter School

Mark West Union School District

Monte Rio Union School District

Oak Grove Union School District

Old Adobe Union School District

Pathways Charter School

Piner-Olivet Union School District

Pivot Charter School North Bay

Reach Charter School

Rincon Valley Union School District

River Montessori Charter School

Roseland School District

Santa Rosa City Schools

Sebastopol Independent Charter School

Sebastopol Union School District

Sonoma County Office of Education – Amarosa Academy, Headwaters Academy, Special Education Classes (all locations), Juvenile Justice Center

Sonoma Valley Unified School District

Twin Hills Union School District

Village Charter School

Waugh School District

West Side Union School District

West Sonoma County High School District

Wilmar Union School District

Windsor Unified School District

Woodland Star Charter School

Wright School District

College Campuses

Cal Maritime Academy – closed through Nov. 3

College of Marin – closed through Wednesday

Dominican University – closed through Wednesday

Santa Rosa Junior College – closed through Nov. 1

Sonoma State University – closed through Nov. 4

Latest News Headlines: