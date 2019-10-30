Kincade Fire scorches 76,138 acres; 15% contained

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) – The Kincade Fire which has been burning for a week now has grown to 76,138 acres and remains at 15% containment.
At last check the fire has destroyed 189 structures, 86 of which were homes, and damaged 39 other structures.
An estimated 90,015 structures remain threatened.
There have been no first responder or civilian fatalities, however two first responder injuries were reported.
A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through Wednesday afternoon, and windy conditions are expected through midnight.
Officials said narrow roads and steep terrain are still making access to the fire areas difficult, but firefighters continue to mitigate structure threats and look for more opportunities to build more control lines in the area.
Evacuation Orders:
Zone 1: Ida Clayton Road, (which includes residents on Ida Clayton Road) North to Highland Ranch Road at Campbell Road, East of the 101 between Asti Road & Alexander Valley Road, to the Mendocino & Lake County Line, including Lakeview Road & extending South along the Lake & Sonoma County Line to Ida Clayton Road
Zone 2: Hwy 128 North Knights Valley Area to the Napa County Line
Zone 3: Hwy 101 Corridor from Geyserville South through the town of Windsor, including the entire city of Healdsburg and the town of Windsor & all areas East to Chalk Hill Road area
Zone 4: Has been divided into two areas; Zone 4A and Zone 4B
- Zone 4B: South of Westside Road to Millcreek Road
Zone 5: Larkfield and Mark West Drainage
Zone 6: Calistoga Road/Petrified Forest Road to the Sonoma & Napa County Line
Zone 8: Divided into two areas; Zone 8A and Zone 8B
- Zone 8A: Evacuation Orders remain in place for areas North of Occidental Road within Zone 8.
Zone 9: The city of Santa Rosa, including all areas East of the Western City limit, North of Guerneville Road, Steele Lane, Lewis Road, & Chanate Road to Montecito Avenue to Montecito Boulevard to Calistoga Road, North to the city limit
Zone 10: All areas within in the city North of Highway 12 West of Highway 101
Evacuation Warnings:
Repopulation of the following communities; Bodega, Bodega Bay, Carmet, Muniz Ranch, Sebastopol, Occidental, Freestone, Camp Meeker, Forestville, Rio Nido, Hacienda, Monte Rio, Cazadero, Guerneville and Valley Ford in Zone 7 & parts of Zone 8.
Zone 4: Has been divided into two areas; Zone 4A and Zone 4B
- Zone 4A: Areas North of Westside Road to Millcreek Road (access to this area will be made through Dry Creek Road
Zone 7: All areas West of East Side Road. Throughout the Russian River Valley to Bodega Bay have been reduced to an EVACUATION WARNING and are open for repopulation.
Zone 8: Divided into two areas; Zone 8A and Zone 8B
- Zone 8B: Areas South of Occidental Road within Zone 8 have been reduced to an Evacuation Warning and are open for repopulation.
Zone 21: City of Calistoga and Napa County North of Diamond Mountain Road to Dunaweal Lane. East of the Sonoma County/Napa County Line. South of the Lake County/Napa County Line. West of Pickett Road
Zone 31: Issued for the area of Highway 29 from Butts Canyon Road South to the County Line. All of Butts Canyon Road in Lake County between Highway 29 Middleton North to McKinley Drive. This includes Middletown proper, Twin Pine Casino, Middletown Rancheria, Dry Creek area, all roads off of Highway 175 between Middletown and McKinley Drive, and Butts Canyon Road including all side streets.
Evacuation Centers
Santa Rosa
- Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building: 1351 Maple Ave.
- Sonoma County Fairgrounds Finley Hall/Grace: 1350 Bennett Valley Road
Petaluma
- Calvary Chapel Church: 1955 South McDowell Blvd.
- Iglesia Cristiana: 1129 Industrial Ave. #104
- New Life Church Petaluma: 1315 Rand Street
- Petaluma Community Center: 320 N. McDowell Blvd.
- Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building: 1094 Petaluma Blvd. South
- Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma: 100 Fairgrounds Drive (FOR LARGE ANIMALS)
Pleasanton
- Alameda County Fairgrounds: 4501 Pleasanton Avenue (FOR LARGE ANIMALS)
Napa
- Crosswalk Church: 2590 First Street
- Napa Valley Expo: 575 3rd Street
San Francisco
- St. Mary’s Cathedral: 1111 Gough Street
San Rafael
- Marin County Fairgrounds: 10 Ave of the Flags
Road Closures
- SR 128 @ Geyserville Avenue
- Pine Flat Road @ Red Winery Road
- Geysers Road @ Red Winery Road
- SR 128 @ Moody Lane
- SR 128 @ Geysers Road
- Geysers Road @ River Road
- SR 128 @ Alexander Valley Road
- SR 128 @ Pine Flat Road
- SR 128 @ Railroad Avenue
- Lytton Station Road @ Lytton Springs Road
- Healdsburg Avenue @ Alexander Valley Road
- All roads east of Hwy 101 in the Geyserville area
School Closures
Closed through Wednesday, Oct. 30
- ELITE Public Schools – Vallejo
- Fort Ross School District
- Kashia School District
- Kenwood School District
- Marin County Unified School District
- Montgomery School District
- Novato Unified School District
- Reed Union School District
- Ross Valley School District
- SCOE’s Skylane facility
- Tamalpais Union High School District
- Two Rock Union School District
Closed through Thursday, Oct. 31
- N/A
Closed through Friday, Nov. 1
- Alexander Valley School District
- Bellevue Union School District
- Bennett Valley Union School District
- Cinnabar School District
- Cloverdale Unified School District
- Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District
- Credo Charter High School
- Dunham School District
- Forestville Union School District
- Geyserville Unified School District
- Gravenstein Union School District
- Guerneville School District
- Harmony School District
- Healdsburg Unified School District
- Horicon School District
- Kid Street Charter School
- Liberty School District
- Live Oak Charter School
- Mark West Union School District
- Monte Rio Union School District
- Oak Grove Union School District
- Old Adobe Union School District
- Pathways Charter School
- Piner-Olivet Union School District
- Pivot Charter School North Bay
- Reach Charter School
- Rincon Valley Union School District
- River Montessori Charter School
- Roseland School District
- Santa Rosa City Schools
- Sebastopol Independent Charter School
- Sebastopol Union School District
- Sonoma County Office of Education – Amarosa Academy, Headwaters Academy, Special Education Classes (all locations), Juvenile Justice Center
- Sonoma Valley Unified School District
- Twin Hills Union School District
- Village Charter School
- Waugh School District
- West Side Union School District
- West Sonoma County High School District
- Wilmar Union School District
- Windsor Unified School District
- Woodland Star Charter School
- Wright School District
College Campuses
- Cal Maritime Academy – closed through Nov. 3
- College of Marin – closed through Wednesday
- Dominican University – closed through Wednesday
- Santa Rosa Junior College – closed through Nov. 1
- Sonoma State University – closed through Nov. 4
