Kincade Fire too close for comfort for Middletown residents

MIDDLETOWN (KRON) — Middletown, which was largely leveled by the Valley Fire in 2015, remains under an evacuation warning tonight as the Kincade fire draws too close for comfort.

With no power in Middletown, residents are spending time watching the Kincade Fire burning on the hillside west of town.

“It’s gotten to be old, like I said, this is the third time I’ve had to pack everything I want to save into the truck and hope for the best,” said one Middletown resident.

For many here, it’s a grim reminder of what happened back in 2015 when the Valley fire scorched 76,000 acres including much of Middletown

One couple’s home was damaged during the fire.

“It’s sad and scary. I’ve been through this before, a couple times,” said another resident.

“In the Valley Fire, we got burned out and had to leave,” her husband said.

Many of their neighbors homes wiped out and since rebuilt.

Now an evacuation warning remains in effect, and as people watching from a distance they are packed and ready to go.

