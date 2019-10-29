LIST: Schools open, closed over fire, power shutoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – School districts across the Bay Area are canceling classes this week.

High winds, smoke, power shutoffs, and evacuations in nearby areas have impacted the decision to close campuses.

The Kincade Fire has burned more than 74,324 acres and is 15% contained.

Here is a list of all schools and districts closed:

Alameda County

Castro Valley Unified: OPEN

Dublin Unified: OPEN

Oakland Unified: OPEN

Pleasanton Unified: OPEN

Sunol Glen Unified: OPEN

Contra Costa County

West Contra Costa Unified: OPEN

Mount Diablo Unified: OPEN

Diablo Valley Montessori: OPEN

Marin County

Bolinas-Stinson Union School District

– Bolinas School: CLOSED

– Stinson Beach School: CLOSED

Miller Creek Elementary School District

– Lucas Valley Elementary: CLOSED

– Mary E. Silveira School: CLOSED

– Miller Creek School: CLOSED

– Vallecito: CLOSED

Kentfield School District

– Anthony G. Bacich School: CLOSED

– A.E. Kent Middle School: CLOSED

Lagunitas School District

– Lagunitas School: CLOSED

– San Geronimo Valley School: CLOSED

Larkspur-Corte Madera School District

– Hall Middle School: CLOSED

– Neil Cummins Elementary: CLOSED

– Cove School: CLOSED

Marin County Office of Education

– Compass Academy: CLOSED

– Marin’s Community School: CLOSED

– Grant Grover School: CLOSED

Mill Valley School District

– All schools closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Nicasio School District

– Nicasio School: CLOSED

Novato Unified

– All schools closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Reed Union School District

– All schools closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Ross School District

– All schools closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Ross Valley School District:

– All schools closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Rurals

– Lincoln School District: Closed Tuesday and Wednesday

– Laguna School District: Closed Tuesday and Wednesday

San Rafael City Schools

– All schools closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Shoreline Unified

– All schools closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Tamalpais Unified

– All schools closed Tuesday and Wendesday

Napa County

Browns Valley, West Park, Yountville, American Canyon Schools: CLOSED

All others OPEN

San Mateo County

San Mateo County Elementary School Districts: All OPEN

San Mateo County High School Districts: All OPEN

San Mateo County Unified: All OPEN

San Mateo County Office of Education Schools: All OPEN

Santa Clara County

Los Gatos-Saratoga Union HS District: All schools OPEN

Sonoma County

All 40 public school districts: CLOSED Tuesday and Wednesday

Credo Charter School, Kid Street Charter School, Pathways Charter, Reach Charter, River Montessori Charter, Sebastopol Independent Charter, Village Charter, Woodland Star Charter: All CLOSED Tuesday and Wednesday



Universities/Colleges

Cal Maritime Acade: CLOSED

College of Marin Kentfield Campus, Indian Valley Campus: CLOSED

College of San Mateo: OPEN

Dominican University: CLOSED

Santa Rosa Junior College: CLOSED

Skyline College: OPEN

San Mateo County Community College District Office: OPEN

Sonoma State University: CLOSED

Canada College: OPEN

This list will be updated with new information as it develops. Check back for updates.

