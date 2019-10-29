LIST: Schools open, closed over fire, power shutoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – School districts across the Bay Area are canceling classes this week.
High winds, smoke, power shutoffs, and evacuations in nearby areas have impacted the decision to close campuses.
The Kincade Fire has burned more than 74,324 acres and is 15% contained.
Here is a list of all schools and districts closed:
Alameda County
Castro Valley Unified: OPEN
Dublin Unified: OPEN
Oakland Unified: OPEN
Pleasanton Unified: OPEN
Sunol Glen Unified: OPEN
Contra Costa County
West Contra Costa Unified: OPEN
Mount Diablo Unified: OPEN
Diablo Valley Montessori: OPEN
Marin County
Bolinas-Stinson Union School District
– Bolinas School: CLOSED
– Stinson Beach School: CLOSED
Miller Creek Elementary School District
– Lucas Valley Elementary: CLOSED
– Mary E. Silveira School: CLOSED
– Miller Creek School: CLOSED
– Vallecito: CLOSED
Kentfield School District
– Anthony G. Bacich School: CLOSED
– A.E. Kent Middle School: CLOSED
Lagunitas School District
– Lagunitas School: CLOSED
– San Geronimo Valley School: CLOSED
Larkspur-Corte Madera School District
– Hall Middle School: CLOSED
– Neil Cummins Elementary: CLOSED
– Cove School: CLOSED
Marin County Office of Education
– Compass Academy: CLOSED
– Marin’s Community School: CLOSED
– Grant Grover School: CLOSED
Mill Valley School District
– All schools closed Tuesday and Wednesday
Nicasio School District
– Nicasio School: CLOSED
Novato Unified
– All schools closed Tuesday and Wednesday
Reed Union School District
– All schools closed Tuesday and Wednesday
Ross School District
– All schools closed Tuesday and Wednesday
Ross Valley School District:
– All schools closed Tuesday and Wednesday
Rurals
– Lincoln School District: Closed Tuesday and Wednesday
– Laguna School District: Closed Tuesday and Wednesday
San Rafael City Schools
– All schools closed Tuesday and Wednesday
Shoreline Unified
– All schools closed Tuesday and Wednesday
Tamalpais Unified
– All schools closed Tuesday and Wendesday
Napa County
Browns Valley, West Park, Yountville, American Canyon Schools: CLOSED
All others OPEN
San Mateo County
San Mateo County Elementary School Districts: All OPEN
San Mateo County High School Districts: All OPEN
San Mateo County Unified: All OPEN
San Mateo County Office of Education Schools: All OPEN
Santa Clara County
Los Gatos-Saratoga Union HS District: All schools OPEN
Sonoma County
All 40 public school districts: CLOSED Tuesday and Wednesday
Credo Charter School, Kid Street Charter School, Pathways Charter, Reach Charter, River Montessori Charter, Sebastopol Independent Charter, Village Charter, Woodland Star Charter: All CLOSED Tuesday and Wednesday
Universities/Colleges
Cal Maritime Acade: CLOSED
College of Marin Kentfield Campus, Indian Valley Campus: CLOSED
College of San Mateo: OPEN
Dominican University: CLOSED
Santa Rosa Junior College: CLOSED
Skyline College: OPEN
San Mateo County Community College District Office: OPEN
Sonoma State University: CLOSED
Canada College: OPEN
This list will be updated with new information as it develops. Check back for updates.
