LIST: Sonoma County wineries affected by Kincade Fire

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — As the Kincade Fire burns in Sonoma County, many wineries and tasting rooms have been forced to close and evacuate due to the threat of fire.
According to CAL FIRE, the Kincade Fire was last sized at 10,000 acres.
The fire started Wednesday night at 9:27 p.m. near Kincade Road and Burned Mountain.
Here’s a running list of wineries affected by the wildfire:
Geyserville
Zialena Winery
Trione Vineyards and Winery
Pech Merle Wine
DeLorimier Winery
The Meeker Vineyard
Francis Ford Coppola Winery
Healdsburg
Alexander Valley Winery
Kokomo Winery
FerrariCarrano Winery
Jordan Winery