LIST: Sonoma County wineries affected by Kincade Fire

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — As the Kincade Fire burns in Sonoma County, many wineries and tasting rooms have been forced to close and evacuate due to the threat of fire.

According to CAL FIRE, the Kincade Fire was last sized at 10,000 acres.

The fire started Wednesday night at 9:27 p.m. near Kincade Road and Burned Mountain.

Here’s a running list of wineries affected by the wildfire:

Geyserville

Zialena Winery

Thank you all for checking in. As of now winery is safe but due to the #kincade fire Zialena Winery will be closed until we known more. We will continue to use our Social Media platforms for updates. 🙏🏻 Posted by Zialena Winery on Thursday, October 24, 2019

Trione Vineyards and Winery

Trione is closed today. Geyserville is under mandatory evacuations. Everyone is ok, the winery is good. The vineyards… Posted by Trione Vineyards and Winery on Thursday, October 24, 2019

Pech Merle Wine

DeLorimier Winery

We will be closed today due to the Kincade Fire. We are under mandatory evacuation, but as of right now our winery is… Posted by DeLorimier Winery on Thursday, October 24, 2019

The Meeker Vineyard

Due to the Kincade fire, the resulting evacuation advisory, and power outages, our Tasting Room in Geyserville will be… Posted by The Meeker Vineyard on Thursday, October 24, 2019

Francis Ford Coppola Winery

Due to the #KincadeFire, we will be closed today. The winery is not currently in danger, but we're without power and Geyserville is under evacuation orders. Our thoughts are with our Geyserville friends and neighbors, along with the fire crews working to keep us safe. Thank you. — Francis Ford Coppola Winery 🍷 (@coppolawine) October 24, 2019

Healdsburg

Alexander Valley Winery

Our Alexander Valley Winery in Healdsburg is closed as we monitor the #KincadeFire in Sonoma County.



We hope you’re all safe and will share updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/h9f5GhvtTo — Silver Oak (@SilverOak) October 24, 2019

Kokomo Winery

The tasting room will be closed today due to air quality, stay safe and click here for more information https://t.co/uYi0u4ITfm — Kokomo Winery (@KokomoWinery) October 24, 2019

FerrariCarrano Winery

Our Villa Fiore tasting room remains closed today due to power outages. We are monitoring the #KincaidFire and wishing all of our friends and neighbors safety. pic.twitter.com/0IEgQICL8o — FerrariCarano Winery (@FerrariCarano) October 24, 2019

Jordan Winery