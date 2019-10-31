Local food bank giving away free food to those affected by fire, outages

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) – Do you need help restocking your shelves because of the power shutoffs or Kincade Fire?

The Redwood Empire Food Bank is deploying its emergency response program to help.

Several locations are set up throughout Santa Rosa, Healdsburg, and more.

Here’s a full list:

Thursday, Oct. 31

Santa Rosa – 9 – 10:30 a.m. at the Santa Rosa Community Health Lombardi Campus, 751 Lombardi Ct, Santa Rosa

– 9 – 10:30 a.m. at the Santa Rosa Community Health Lombardi Campus, 751 Lombardi Ct, Santa Rosa Healdsburg – 1 – 2:30 p.m. at Corazon Healdsburg, 1557 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg

– 1 – 2:30 p.m. at Corazon Healdsburg, 1557 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg Santa Rosa – 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. at Ridgway High School, 211 Ridgway Ave, Santa Rosa

– 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. at Ridgway High School, 211 Ridgway Ave, Santa Rosa Rohnert Park – 10 – 11 a.m. at the Alicia Park Parking Lot – 299 Santa Alicia Drive Rohnert Park

– 10 – 11 a.m. at the Alicia Park Parking Lot – 299 Santa Alicia Drive Rohnert Park Rohnert Park – 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. at The Arbors – 480 City Center Drive Rohnert Park

– 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. at The Arbors – 480 City Center Drive Rohnert Park Rohnert Park – 1 – 2 p.m. at Tower Apartments – 781 East Cotati Avenue Rohnert Park

Friday, Nov. 1

Santa Rosa – 9 – 10:30 a.m. at the Santa Rosa Community Health Lombardi Campus, 751 Lombardi Court, Santa Rosa CA 95407

You can get more information on the food distribution by clicking here.

Latest News Headlines: