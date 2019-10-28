NEW VIDEO: House catches fire in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY(KRON) – While out reporting in Sonoma County, one of the hardest-hit areas impacted by the Kincade Fire, KRON4’s Sara Stinson and Yoli Aceves ended up at the right place at the right time on Monday.

Sara had tweeted she and Yoli had arrived at 5905 Shiloh Ridge Road.

“We found a home that was just starting to catch fire. We called 911. Firefighters just arrived on scene,” she tweeted.

We are here at 5905 Shiloh Ridge Road where we found a home that was just starting to catch fire. We called 911. Firefighters just arrived on scene. This is 💔. pic.twitter.com/Av0oAs5923 — Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) October 28, 2019

Firefighters were able to respond quickly and arrived less than 5 minutes after Sara called.

“It looks like they have a control on it,” she tweeted along with photos showing fire trucks at the home.

Firefighters are working to contain the fire at 5905 Shiloh Ridge Rd. They got here 4 mins after I called 911! It looks like they have a control on it. Phew. #KincadeFire pic.twitter.com/ySNqAwMeTQ — Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) October 28, 2019

The Kincade Fire has destroyed nearly 100 structures so far.

