NEW VIDEO: House catches fire in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY(KRON) – While out reporting in Sonoma County, one of the hardest-hit areas impacted by the Kincade Fire, KRON4’s Sara Stinson and Yoli Aceves ended up at the right place at the right time on Monday.
Sara had tweeted she and Yoli had arrived at 5905 Shiloh Ridge Road.
“We found a home that was just starting to catch fire. We called 911. Firefighters just arrived on scene,” she tweeted.
Firefighters were able to respond quickly and arrived less than 5 minutes after Sara called.
“It looks like they have a control on it,” she tweeted along with photos showing fire trucks at the home.
The Kincade Fire has destroyed nearly 100 structures so far.
