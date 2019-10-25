Newsom declares State of Emergency over California wildfires

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday issued an emergency proclamation for the counties of Sonoma and Los Angeles due to the Kincade and Tick Fires, which have prompted thousands of evacuations and destroyed structures.

Governor Newsom will be in Sonoma County later Friday to survey areas impacted by the Kincade Fire.

He will also meet with first responders, residents, health officers, and local and state officials.

On Thursday Governor Newsom announced the state had secured FEMA funding to help continue response efforts.

>> Click here to read full text of the proclamation.

