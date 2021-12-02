PG&E penalized for 2019 Kincade Fire: CPUC

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Two years ago, the Kincade Fire ripped through Sonoma County.

On Thursday, Pacific Gas and Electric was penalized for the 2019 fire, according to the California Public Utilities Commission.

The CPUC approved the penalties against the company.

In the settlement, PG&E shareholders will have to pay $40 million and suffer permanent disallowance of $85 million. This total of $125 million will cover removing abandoned transmission facilities.

The fire started within PG&E’s service territory in Sonoma County. More than 77,000 acres were burned and nearly 374 structures were destroyed.

The SED’s investigation of the fire and PG&E’s involvement determined multiple violations.

For more information on the resolution, visit the CPUC website.