Possible flareup in Kincade Fire brings plume of smoke over Geyserville

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — A flareup in the Kincade Fire could be seen in Geyserville Friday night, bringing large plumes of smoke over parts of Sonoma County.

The smoke was seen around 5:30 p.m. from Pine Flat Road near Geyserville as winds began to pick up slightly.

The Kincade Fire began Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m. and has since grown to 21,900 acres.

Friday’s flareup came out of nowhere, according to KRON4’s Michelle Kingston who’s at the scene.

The smoke can seen in the area of Geyser Peak.

The fire is 5 percent contained, according to CAL FIRE.

This developing, check back for updates