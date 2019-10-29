Residents in Santa Rosa’s Coffey Park evacuate during Kincade Fire

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Out of the ashes of 2017’s North Bay firestorm, Santa Rosa’s Coffey Park neighborhood is filled with homes again.

“We’re a living example that you can survive and rebuild,” said Arthur Friedfel, who lives in Coffey Park.

This couple was only able to save their mailbox when fire hit last time.

“Before, we evacuated while our house was burning,” he said.

Many here have been in their new homes for less than three months, and yet once again have had to evacuate, this time because of the Kincade Fire.

“This brings back the bad memories,” said another resident, Joe Hunter.

Though, one resident says safety is the priority.

“There’s a lot of internal conflict, but you know, safety first said,” said Coffey Park residents Pam Rich.

Those KRON4’s Dan Kerman ran into stopped back at their new homes for a few hours to pick up a few things and keep an eye out before heading back out at nightfall

“Just checking on the house, coming into water it as much as I can get wet before I take off again,” said another resident Art Ramos.

Some are concerned fire evacuations may become the new normal and they are not sure they are ready for that

