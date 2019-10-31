Reunification page set up for animals lost and found in Kincade Fire

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) – If you or someone you know has lost or found a pet during the Kincade Fire, there’s now a social media page for that!

The Kincade Fire Pet Rescue and Reunification Facebook page has posts showing photos and descriptions of animals found so pets can be reunited with their rightful owners.

The page is run by No Boundaries Animal Rescue, which is run by volunteers and serve multiple counties including Shasta, Lake, and Sonoma.

>> Click here to visit the group’s Facebook page and see all animals in the lost and found section.

Anyone who needs urgent help can contact Sonoma County Animal Services in Sonoma at 707-565-7100 or 707-565-7103.

