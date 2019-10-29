Santa Rosa residents warned to heed evacuation orders as winds shift

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Authorities are warning Santa Rosa residents to evacuate as winds shift on Tuesday.

Winds are expected to shift on Tuesday night which could impact the evacuation orders in Santa Rosa.

The winds have been blowing east toward Calistoga, but are expected to shift back west toward Santa Rosa in the evening.

Strike teams are currently mobilizing at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.

Wind is shifting again and now the concern is in #SantaRosa.

County officials say everyone needs to heed evacuation orders. Watch KRON ON for the latest… https://t.co/9pigjyn9ih — Ella Sogomonian (@EllaSogomonian) October 29, 2019

At this time, fire engines are being pushed into Santa Rosa just in case.

Officials say the big concern is in Northern and North West Santa Rosa.

To receive the latest information on evacuation warnings and orders, Sonoma County PIO Jorge Rodriguez says residents are able to:

Text zip code to 888-777

Go to socoemergency.org and enter address into the map to determine if you are under a warning or order

There is no estimated time of when winds will shift.

