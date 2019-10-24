SEE IT: Video captures moment Kincade Fire ignited

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — The Kincade Fire burning in Sonoma County Thursday has burned 10,000 acres since igniting just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

The start of the fire was caught on a camera belonging to ALERTWildfire — an organization affiliated with the University of Nevada, Reno, UC San Diego and the University of Oregon.

Wildfire cameras are placed across the western U.S., in California, Oregon, Idaho and Nevada.

The video, posted Thursday on YouTube, shows the moment the Kincade Fire first sparked near the Geyser Geothermal Power Plant.

Video shows the fire in the distance erupting in size.

The fire has since spread to 10,000 acres across Sonoma County, prompting evacuations and burning at least a dozen homes.

The fire is not contained.

CAL FIRE says 500 firefighters are working to put out the wind-driven fire.

Winds peaked at more than 70-mph Wednesday night.

Fire officials said Thursday the blaze is expected to grow.

It’s unclear whether the area where the fire is burning was affected in any way by PG&E power safety shutoffs.

The nearby town of Healdsburg runs its own electricity from the Geysers Geothermal Plant and was not affected by the blackouts, the city said yesterday.

ALERTWildfire has several cameras across the North Bay and Bay Area.

To see other live cameras, click here.

Video Courtesy: ALERTWildfire // University of Nevada, Reno Seismo Lab